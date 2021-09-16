RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tonto Dikeh says ex Prince Kpokpogri is planning to expose her nudes

Dikeh also wants Kpokpogri to pay an outstanding N2M debt.

Tonto Dikeh and her ex boyfriend Comrade Prince Kpokpogri [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [DailyTimes]

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has revealed that her former boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri, plans to release her nudes.

In a petition filed against the activist, the actress accused him of blackmail, extortion, and obtaining by false pretense.

"From sometime in June 2021, one Prince Kpokpogri Joseph started to court our client with a proposal to marry her. In the process, he would invite our client to his residence and sometimes, he came over to our client’s residence," part of the petition read.

"Unknown to our client, the said Joseph Kpokpogri (who our client later discovered to be a serial blackmailer) had other motives for courting our client."

"Our client now has reasons and evidence to believe that Joseph Kpokpogri has planted closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV Cameras) at private areas of his residence, and had stage-managed those visits with the aim of blackmailing our client."

"She was surprised when sometime in August 2021, the suspect started demanding money from her and threatening to expose nude pictures and other such documents relating to her."

Prince Kpokpogri , Tonto Dikeh and her son [Instagram/TontoDikeh]
"To actualize his demands, the said Kpokpogri started sending messages, documents, and files containing sensitive information and materials relating to our client to her phone while also releasing some to the public."

"Our client believes that some of those information were obtained either by wire-tapping her phone and/or through such other means without her authorization."

The petition also demanded that Kpokpogri releases a Toyota Hilux truck belonging to Dikeh in his possession.

Nollywood movie star Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/TontoDikeh]
Reports of the activist's arrest by the Department of State Service first broke on Wednesday, September 16, 2021.

He, however, denied the reports.

