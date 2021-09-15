Tonto Dikeh's ex Kpokpogri denies being detained by DSS after petition was filed against him

The activist made this known via his Instagram Live on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, while reacting to a petition filed against him.

The petition documents which surfaced on social media alleged that he blackmailed and extorted money from Dikeh.

In his response, Kpokpogri denied the reports that he was arrested, insisting that he was in his house.

Kpokpogri's arrest reports over blackmail came hours after actress, Doris Ogala revealed that he was a known blackmailer.

According to the actress, the activist blackmailed a former and sitting governor.