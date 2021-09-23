RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Prince Kpokpogri drags Tonto Dikeh and the DSS to court demands N10B compensation

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Kpokpogri says he is seeking the enforcement of his fundamental rights.

Tonto Dikeh and her ex boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri

The drama between Tonto Dikeh and her ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri is far from over as he has filed a suit against her.

Joined in the suit filed on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, is the Department of State Services (DSS).

He is seeking the enforcement of his fundamental rights.

In the suit, Kpokpogri prayed the court for a restraining order stopping the DSS from further inviting him, following the recent petition filed against him by the actress.

He also asked the court for an order directing Tonto and DSS to pay him the sum of N10 billion as compensation for the mental trauma, emotional stress and severe damage caused him due to the invitation extended to him.

Prince Kpokpogri , Tonto Dikeh and her son [Instagram/TontoDikeh]
Prince Kpokpogri , Tonto Dikeh and her son [Instagram/TontoDikeh]

Kpokpogri's suit came weeks after he was invited by the DSS for questioning.

In a petition filed against the activist, the actress accused him of blackmail, extortion, and obtaining by false pretense.

The petition also demanded that Kpokpogri releases a Toyota Hilux truck belonging to Dikeh in his possession.

