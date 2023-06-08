The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sina Rambo's wife, Heidi Korth publicly announces divorce

Anna Ajayi

Korth is offering up her diamond wedding ring as a giveaway.

Heidi Korth is giving up her diamond wedding ring [Daily Post]
Heidi Korth is giving up her diamond wedding ring [Daily Post]

Recommended articles

Making the announcement via her Instagram story, the estranged wife revealed her intention to give away her diamond wedding ring to a couple who is preparing to tie the knot.

In a video message, the mother of one showcased her wedding ring and expressed her desire to pass it on to someone who is soon to be married.

She said, "This is my wedding ring. And since I'm now officially divorced, I want to give it out to someone who is getting married. So, if you are getting married anytime soon because it's actually diamond and it's actually really cute. So, if you are getting married anytime soon and you need a nice ring, I mean, hit me up, just send a DM and send a picture of your wedding invitation card and I will send this over to you."

ADVERTISEMENT

Korth's controversial action has sparked various reactions among Nigerians, with many wondering who would want a wedding ring previously worn by a divorcee.

The announcement has ignited a discussion on social media platforms, where opinions are divided on whether such a gesture would be well-received by potential recipients.

Sina Rambo and Heidi Korth had their court wedding in October 2021, followed by their introduction ceremony in November.

The couple shares a daughter together. However, their relationship has been marred by controversies.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few months ago, Korth accused the singer of domestic violence and accused him of neglecting their daughter, further claiming that the singer owed her a substantial amount of money.

Shina Rambo, the spouse of Heidi Korth, is yet to make an official statement regarding the matter of their divorce.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sina Rambo's wife, Heidi Korth publicly announces divorce

Sina Rambo's wife, Heidi Korth publicly announces divorce

KCee is making a full circle 10 years after 'Limpopo' [Afrobeats Throwback]

KCee is making a full circle 10 years after 'Limpopo' [Afrobeats Throwback]

Caroline Danjuma wants to reconcile with ex-husband on one condition

Caroline Danjuma wants to reconcile with ex-husband on one condition

Mr. Eazi announces Choplife Soundsystem world tour

Mr. Eazi announces Choplife Soundsystem world tour

Tiwa Savage returns with new hit single 'Pick Up'

Tiwa Savage returns with new hit single 'Pick Up'

I did not pursue acting at first – Genoveva Umeh

I did not pursue acting at first – Genoveva Umeh

Reekado Banks drops new exciting single 'Feel Different' featuring Adekunle Gold & Maleek Berry

Reekado Banks drops new exciting single 'Feel Different' featuring Adekunle Gold & Maleek Berry

Burna Boy inspired our hit single 'Barawo': Ajebo Hustlers

Burna Boy inspired our hit single 'Barawo': Ajebo Hustlers

Burna Boy honours late friend Gambo with customised diamond chain

Burna Boy honours late friend Gambo with customised diamond chain

Pulse Sports

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

Explained: How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami in USA?

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

Chukwueze beats two Morocco stars and Ghanaian striker to LaLiga award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kate Henshaw and her beautiful daughter, Gabrielle [Instagram]

Kate Henshaw finally unveils daughter publicly

Shaffy Bello ended her marriage due to the challenges posed by long distance. [Instagram/ @shaffybello]

Shaffy Bello opens up about her split from husband after 25-year marriage

Portable Zazu welcomes a son [Instagram]

Portable Zazu announces the arrival of sixth child with Yoruba actress

Kizz Daniel and his fiancée have now separated. [Instagram]

Kizz Daniel hints at separation from fiancée