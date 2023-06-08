Sina Rambo's wife, Heidi Korth publicly announces divorce

Making the announcement via her Instagram story, the estranged wife revealed her intention to give away her diamond wedding ring to a couple who is preparing to tie the knot.

In a video message, the mother of one showcased her wedding ring and expressed her desire to pass it on to someone who is soon to be married.

She said, "This is my wedding ring. And since I'm now officially divorced, I want to give it out to someone who is getting married. So, if you are getting married anytime soon because it's actually diamond and it's actually really cute. So, if you are getting married anytime soon and you need a nice ring, I mean, hit me up, just send a DM and send a picture of your wedding invitation card and I will send this over to you."

ADVERTISEMENT

Korth's controversial action has sparked various reactions among Nigerians, with many wondering who would want a wedding ring previously worn by a divorcee.

The announcement has ignited a discussion on social media platforms, where opinions are divided on whether such a gesture would be well-received by potential recipients.

Sina Rambo and Heidi Korth had their court wedding in October 2021, followed by their introduction ceremony in November.

The couple shares a daughter together. However, their relationship has been marred by controversies.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few months ago, Korth accused the singer of domestic violence and accused him of neglecting their daughter, further claiming that the singer owed her a substantial amount of money.