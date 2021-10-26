RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer Sina Rambo shares more photos from his court wedding

It is not clear when the couple will be having their wedding ceremony.

Nigerian singer Sina Rambo and his bride [Instagram/SinaRambo]
Nigerian singer Sina Rambo and his bride [Instagram/SinaRambo]

Nigerian singer Sina Rambo is officially a married man!

The wedding took place last weekend and was attended by close friends and family.

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, the music star shared photos from the court wedding.

"He will supply all our needs according to his riches in Glory 🤵‍♂️ 👰‍♂️ 🏆💍❤️🙏🏽," he captioned the photos.

Congratulations to the Adelekes from all of us at Pulse.

