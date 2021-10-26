Singer Sina Rambo shares more photos from his court wedding

Nigerian singer Sina Rambo is officially a married man!
It is not clear when the couple will be having their wedding ceremony.
The wedding took place last weekend and was attended by close friends and family.
On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, the music star shared photos from the court wedding.
"He will supply all our needs according to his riches in Glory 🤵♂️ 👰♂️ 🏆💍❤️🙏🏽," he captioned the photos.
Congratulations to the Adelekes from all of us at Pulse.
