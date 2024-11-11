RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Is social media really the place for sibling rivalry? [Opinion]

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Are family meetings now a thing of the past?

Why can't celebrities deal with issues off social media anymore?
Why can't celebrities deal with issues off social media anymore?

However, what is not normal is airing out your conflicts online, and this has pretty much become the norm with celebrities... but why?

By now, we all know that the Psquare brothers Paul and Peter have been at loggerheads for years and recently announced the end of the pop duo again. Whether you like it or not, you definitely heard about their fight because it was splattered across social media and news headlines for years.

Merely days ago, Paul Okoye, AKA Rudeboy, took to Instagram to tell the world that his brother stole his song. He claimed ownership of the song Winning that was released by his twin brother, thus reigniting their age-old feud yet again. Psquare fans witnessed a rollercoaster of emotions as the brothers aired their grievances and private conversations through public posts, leaving little room for reconciliation without outside interference.

As one would expect, social media users have taken sides, backing up either brother and tearing the other apart. The problem with that is that social media can escalate tensions that might otherwise be resolved privately. When family members broadcast their grievances online, they lose the opportunity to settle matters quietly and risk intensifying emotions under the scrutiny of public opinion.

The Psquare brothers aren’t the only ones who have recently gone at each other's throats on the internet; we also have the Edochie brothers.

A little backstory: Nollywood actor Yul Edochie was married to May Yul-Edochie and they had children together. Along the line comes Judy Austin, whom he welcomed a child with while still married to May and then he took her in as a second wife. May promptly divorced him and Yul has been happily married to Judy since and posting her online constantly.

Recently, Yul’s brother, Linc, spoke on their marriage during a podcast and advised him to keep his marriage private and this did not go down well with Yul, who, in turn, took to his Instagram to completely slam his brother...right there for everyone on the internet to see.

He said in part, “You wey hide your marriage inside house, you no still divorce? Your wife no leave you? Psycos. Everybody na adviser for social media,” and in another post said, “Never castigate your family in public. Never. That’s the sign of a weak person." Isn’t that contradictory?

Whatever happened to family meetings? You know, the type that older family members usually set up over the little and usually irrelevant things? It seems like celebrities need those because these days, with the rise of social media, it appears as though the art of settling issues face-to-face or over a phone call is lost. Why would you want millions of people all up in your business?

Keeping family issues private fosters respect and encourages better communication. By discussing your issues privately, family members can express emotions honestly without fearing judgement or backlash from outsiders (which would always happen on social media). Healthy communication channels allow siblings to address the real issues underlying their conflicts, paving the way for genuine reconciliation.

Another thing that we need to remember is the fact that the internet never forgets. People say it every so often online to warn others about a little something called ‘digital footprint,’ so even if a celebrity deletes the post in which they dragged their siblings, someone else would still have it. On top of that, even if they forgive one another and try to move on, the internet would always remind them of when they didn’t get along.

Instead of seeking validation or support online, siblings should prioritise family bonds over public approval. The value of resolving conflicts privately allows for honest communication, mutual respect, and a better chance of rebuilding trust without external pressures. While social media can often feel like an open invitation to share, some matters are best left behind closed doors, even if you choose not to forgive one another.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

