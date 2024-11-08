Castigating your family in public is a sign of weakness - Yul Edochie

On November 7, 2024, the actor made an Instagram post advocating for family privacy after his public feud with his brother. In the post, Yul emphasised that family issues should be addressed within the home, not aired publicly.

He wrote, "Never castigate your family in public. Never. That’s the sign of a weak person. Since you don’t know, let me educate you. You no dey see Davido and his uncle? Once you see them in public, they are hugging, dancing and happy. Any matter wey dey na inside house dem dey treat am."

Yul stressed that people should not speak ill of their family members in public, as it's a sign of jealousy.

"Don’t let haters push you into castigating your family. That’s a sign of weakness and jealousy. Family matter na inside house dem dey treat am. The stupid person that sat you down to discuss your family, tell him to discuss his own family first," he wrote.

In another post, he added, "So when people ask you about your family, tell them to mind their business. Great people don’t castigate their family, their brother, sister, parents, children, etc in public. Na small-minded people dey do am. No matter the pressure. Family stays together."