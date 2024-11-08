RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Castigating your family in public is a sign of weakness - Yul Edochie

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He says only small minded people speak ill of family in public.

Yul Edochie throws subs at his brother [Instagram/YulEdochie]
Yul Edochie throws subs at his brother [Instagram/YulEdochie]

Recommended articles

On November 7, 2024, the actor made an Instagram post advocating for family privacy after his public feud with his brother. In the post, Yul emphasised that family issues should be addressed within the home, not aired publicly.

He wrote, "Never castigate your family in public. Never. That’s the sign of a weak person. Since you don’t know, let me educate you. You no dey see Davido and his uncle? Once you see them in public, they are hugging, dancing and happy. Any matter wey dey na inside house dem dey treat am."

Yul stressed that people should not speak ill of their family members in public, as it's a sign of jealousy.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Don’t let haters push you into castigating your family. That’s a sign of weakness and jealousy. Family matter na inside house dem dey treat am. The stupid person that sat you down to discuss your family, tell him to discuss his own family first," he wrote.

In another post, he added, "So when people ask you about your family, tell them to mind their business. Great people don’t castigate their family, their brother, sister, parents, children, etc in public. Na small-minded people dey do am. No matter the pressure. Family stays together."

Yul's rant comes after his brother attended Kanayo O Kanayo's show and spoke on his marriage, telling him to keep it off social media.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shallipopi takes an emotional trip to Benin City in Spotify documentary

Shallipopi takes an emotional trip to Benin City in Spotify documentary

Gladiator 2: New chapter of ancient heroism arrives in Nigerian cinemas November 15!

Gladiator 2: New chapter of ancient heroism arrives in Nigerian cinemas November 15!

I'm not gay - Desmond Elliot refutes allegations against him

I'm not gay - Desmond Elliot refutes allegations against him

Wanni has gone on a date for me before - BBNaija's Handi confesses

Wanni has gone on a date for me before - BBNaija's Handi confesses

Sean Paul teams up with Bella Shmurda for 'Bring It (Naija Version)'

Sean Paul teams up with Bella Shmurda for 'Bring It (Naija Version)'

Castigating your family in public is a sign of weakness - Yul Edochie

Castigating your family in public is a sign of weakness - Yul Edochie

Exclusive: New Showmax Original, 'Princess on a Hill' lays bare corporate politics in Nigeria

Exclusive: New Showmax Original, 'Princess on a Hill' lays bare corporate politics in Nigeria

Why would you post pictures in your underwear? - Portable calls Tiwa Savage out

Why would you post pictures in your underwear? - Portable calls Tiwa Savage out

Maybe I overreacted - Halle Bailey admits after calling out ex-boyfriend DDG

Maybe I overreacted - Halle Bailey admits after calling out ex-boyfriend DDG

Pulse Sports

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kate Henshaw is being slammed as some have accused her of justifying femicide [Instagram/k8tehenshaw]

How dicey is public opinion?: Revisiting Kate Henshaw’s tweet [Opinion]

We're about to have a phenomenal wedding!! [Instagram/Charles_Okocha]

Actor Charles Okocha announces he is getting married!

Yul Edochie slams his brother [Instagram/Yuledochie]

Thunder fire you -Yul Edochie to his brother who told him to keep his marriage private

Davido calls Kamal Harris a solid woman [X/Davido]

More outrage as Davido congratulates Donald Trump, commends Kamala Harris