Thunder fire you -Yul Edochie to his brother who told him to keep his marriage private

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has heard his brother, Linc Edochie's, stance on his marriage to second wife Judy Austin and is not pleased.

Linc recently appeared as a guest on Kanayo O Kanayo's podcast, where he aired his opinion about his brother's controversial marriage.

He said, "Everybody has the right to live as they shall but one man's right to swing his hand ends where another man's right to protect his nose begins. If a certain decision could hurt someone close to you, you must think about well."

Linc also strongly advised Yul, who constantly posts about his wife online, to keep his marriage off social media because of how quickly people turn on others.

"Take your marriage away from social media, people need to realise this because the moment there is a glitch somewhere they'd bury you alive. This is normal and one thing I've learned is that if there's something society loves more than a hero, it's to see the hero fall, fail or die trying. Be mindful of what you put out there," he advised.

The actor, however, saw the clip of the interview and did not take his brother's advise lightly. Taking to Instagram on November 6, 2024, he slammed Linc, saying, "Ndi ‘keep your marriage off social media’ kwenu!Ndi ala."

Yul went off on his brother, asserting that even though he hid his own marriage, it still crashed.

He wrote, "You wey hide your marriage inside house you no still divorce?Your wife no leave you? Psycos.Everybody na adviser for social media."