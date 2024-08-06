ADVERTISEMENT
P-Square conflict: Timeline of the rift between Paul and Peter Okoye

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

They only recently reconvened in 2021 and now they have parted ways again.

PSquare
PSquare

In a recent interview with City FM, Paul Okoye revealed that he has parted ways with his twin brother. He also added that Peter said that he was no longer interested in the group.

The news comes as a shock to their fans and followers, who only recently found solace in their reunion.

Here is a timeline of their rift:

In 2003, the brothers officially formed P-Square, a music duo that quickly rose to fame in Nigeria and beyond with their energetic Afrobeat music. They released numerous chart-topping hits, including Bizzy Body, which was in their 2005 album, Get Squared.

PSquare's childhood photo
PSquare's childhood photo

Over the years, the pair continued to release hits. In 2011, the duo returned to the scene with the album, The Invasion. They retained their position as one of Africa's top music acts. Over the years, their success continued to grow, winning over the hearts of their millions of fans.

PSquare back in 2005
PSquare back in 2005

Behind the scenes, tensions began to rise between the pair due to disagreements over management and financial decisions. Personal differences also started to surface over time, which impacted their working relationship.

Psquare
Psquare
The rumours of their split first made headlines in 2015. But it was in 2017 that it became apparent that the centre could no longer hold. In September, Peter Okoye announced his departure from P-Square, citing ongoing disagreements and irreconcilable differences with his brother Paul and their management.

The announcement led to a flurry of social media posts and interviews, with both brothers expressing their frustrations and grievances. There was also a viral video of the brothers almost exchanging blows at their lawyer's office while insulting each other. When the fight between Peter and Paul started, Jude Okoye, their elder brother and long-time manager, picked sides with Paul.

Psquare, before everything went bad
Psquare, before everything went bad

Following the split, Peter Okoye adopted the stage name Mr. P, while Paul Okoye performed under the name Rudeboy. Both brothers embarked on their solo careers and experienced varying degrees of success while adjusting to life apart. They also put up the house they co-owned for sale.

Psquare before the split
Psquare before the split

Despite their separation, Peter and Paul occasionally reunited for performances and public appearances. These moments made fans and observers hint at possible ongoing efforts to mend their relationship. However, the underlying tensions remained.

PSquare
PSquare
Years after their split, Peter and Paul continued to build their individual careers, releasing their own sounds and embarking on individual projects.

The brothers make joint appearances and show signs of working through their issues. Fans and the media speculated about the potential for reconciliation. After reuniting, P-Square released the tracks 'Jaiye' and 'Find Somebody,' ahead of a highly anticipated new album.

Paul and Peter Okoye
Paul and Peter Okoye
The brothers express their desire to work together again. Public statements suggest that they were actively trying to restore their relationship and potentially collaborate in the future.

Psquare shoot video for new single 'Bank Alert'
Psquare shoot video for new single 'Bank Alert'

In 2024, the beloved pair split up again, shocking their fans. Paul confirmed the split during an interview with City FM in August, saying, “Peter sent me a message that he was no longer interested. He told me to my face that he wants to quit."

He further shared that his twin brother requested that they don't make the split public, a decision he wasn't comfortable with because of the chances of being labelled a bad person should he choose to reactivate his solo career.

Paul further revealed that Peter petitioned him and their older brother Jude Okoye to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), who invited him in for questioning.

