P-Square resumes feud as Rudeboy claims ownership of Mr. P's new single

In a rather shocking turn of events, Rudeboy has claimed ownership of Mr. P's new single 'Winning' released on November 8, 2024.

Peter Okoye AKA Mr. P who is one half of the legendary music duo has released a new 2-pack EP with the songs 'Winning' and 'Attention' and the former has now become a subject of dispute among the brothers.

In a shocking post on his Instagram, Paul Okoye AKA Rudeboy has claimed ownership of 'Winning' while also uploading the demo version to back his claim in what is the latest chapter in their ongoing feud.

"Song title : WINNING

Written and sang by RUDEBOY

Produced by same producer.

NOW HOW COME ? NOW AM I SUPPOSE TO RELEASE ANOTHER VERSION? Mr Producer your case na for another day …

Just a simple thing : Bring 6 song let me bring 6 song … submitted my 6 songs to the so called management. why re-singing my own song word for word 🤷🏾‍♂️ Song that was sopos to be in my album next year June," the caption reads in pidgin English.

According to Rudeboy, he submitted 'Winning' as one of the six songs he wrote for the now-cancelled P-Square reunion album. The song appears to be a message to the dueling brothers who continue to disregard fans' and stakeholders' calls to settle their differences.

Rudeboy continued his outburst on his Instagram story where he said the days of manipulations are over while warning that he will continue to release the demo of any songs written by him.

'Winning' has now taken an ironic turn as the song that calls for peace has become the subject of a new dispute of intellectual theft between the brothers.

Mr. P has yet to react to Rudeboy's claim in the public dispute between the brothers, who have been at loggerheads for nearly a decade.