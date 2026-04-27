National embarrassment: Nigeria’s ‘brightest minds’ turned labourers in Russia over unpaid FG scholarship funds

Nigerian Medical and Engineering students in Russia under the BEA scholarship cry out after being abandoned by the FG.

SUMMARY

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Dozens of Nigeria’s top Medical and Engineering students in Russia are reportedly owed between 6 to 11 months of scholarship stipends, leaving them unable to afford food or rent.

To avoid starvation and eviction, these high-achieving scholars have been forced into manual labor, including cleaning and warehouse work.

Despite the Russian government covering tuition, the Nigerian government's failure to remit monthly living allowances has sparked a "national embarrassment" and a massive outcry on social media.

What was supposed to be a golden opportunity for Nigeria’s top academic talents has devolved into a fight for basic survival.

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Dozens of Nigerian scholars sent to Russia under the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) are crying out for help, claiming the Federal Government has completely abandoned them.

These students—the "best of the best" in Medicine and Engineering—say they are now owed between 6 and 11 months of stipends.

The financial neglect has reportedly forced these elite scholars into a desperate reality: working as night security, warehouse loaders, and cleaners just to afford bread and a roof over their heads.

From stethoscopes to manual labour

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manual labour

The alarm was raised via a viral post on X (formerly Twitter), where the scholars shared the heartbreaking contrast between their academic goals and their daily struggle.

Instead of spending their nights in laboratories or lecture halls, future doctors and engineers are working gruelling manual shifts to stay afloat.

“We are Medical and Engineering students from Nigeria sent to study in Russia by the Nigerian government under the bilateral education agreement with Russia. But the Nigerian govt left us stranded since we got here. We're now forced to do menial jobs to survive.”

“We are Medical and Engineering students from Nigeria sent to study in Russia by the Nigerian government under the bilateral education agreement with Russia. But the Nigerian govt left us stranded since we got here. We're now forced to do menial jobs to survive.”



Nigerians sent… pic.twitter.com/RjeMEeQQru — Obiasogu David (@afrisagacity) April 26, 2026

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ALSO READ: FG set to bring back Nigerian health workers from abroad to tackle brain drain

What you need to know about the BEA deal

Thirty-two (32) Nigerian scholars, along with the accompanying officer from the Federal Scholarship Board (FSB), arrived in Moscow

The Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) is a high-level exchange programme designed to train Nigeria’s future specialists. Under the treaty:

Russia covers tuition and provides university hostel rooms.

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Nigeria is responsible for essential upkeep: a monthly food allowance ($500), health insurance, and a "warm clothing" allowance for the brutal Russian winter.

To qualify for this scholarship, these students had to be exceptional. Most require at least seven distinctions (As and Bs) in their WAEC results.

Now, that excellence is being rewarded with hunger.

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A pattern of ‘seasonal’ neglect

This isn’t an isolated incident. For years, Nigerian students in Russia, Morocco, and Hungary have faced similar delays, with stipends often arriving over a year late.

While tuition is free, it is nearly impossible for a foreign student to survive in Russia without the Nigerian government’s promised support.

This leaves students with two dangerous choices: work illegally (which carries a high risk of deportation) or go hungry in the cold.

Social media outrage

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The news has sparked a wave of fury online, as Nigerians question why the government continues to export talent only to abandon it.

@BenzChukwunedum: "A doctor in Nigeria is a blessing. A Nigerian doctor-to-be stranded in Russia is a tragedy. This is what happens when a country fails to create an environment worth staying in. Fix the home, and the world will stop seeing us as stranded and start seeing us as partners"

@HarryChibuikem: "The Nigerian Government never misses the chance to owe. From civil servants to footballers to students, everyone suffers."

@BREAKING_NG: "If the Federal Govt can’t fund the BEA, they should stop sending students to suffer abroad. This is a national disgrace."

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The risk to Nigeria’s future

Medical students in a university setting

The irony is stark: Nigeria is in desperate need of surgeons and engineers, yet its brightest prospects are being broken by a lack of basic funding.

There are growing fears that these students, if they survive the ordeal, will never return to Nigeria—contributing to a "brain drain" fuelled by resentment and neglect.

As of today, the Federal Scholarship Board and the Ministry of Education have remained silent.

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