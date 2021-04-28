'You are mad' - Iyabo Ojo slams colleague Yomi Fabiyi as they continue to drag each other over Baba Ijesha's rape allegation

The movie star released a video via her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, where she slammed the actor for defending Baba Ijesha.

She accused the actor of escalating the situation after he posted his now-famous video.

Ojo slammed Fabiyi for not doing a proper investigation before releasing the video.

In the heat of the moment, comedian Princess released a video where she revealed that it was her foster daughter that was molested by Baba Ijesha.

Princess said after the crash of her marriage, some parents allowed their children, six in number, to come and live with her so she wouldn't be lonely.

"I have read and heard a lot over the last few days. I don't wish anyone to go through what I'm going through. Some years ago I had challenges in my marriage and some parents in my area out of compassion allowed their children to stay with me so that I won't feel lonely," she said.

The comedian revealed that it was on his visit to her house that Baba Ijesha defiled the little girl.

According to her, the actor warned the child not to tell anyone.

"He even came the next day to be sure that she didn't tell anyone. He told her that he brought fruits that she should come downstairs to pick them. When she followed him down, he used his key to defile her," an emotional Princess revealed.

Pulse Nigeria

She narrated how the actor came to the house and tried to molest the same girl again. The police were immediately called and he was arrested.

Princess slammed those who have accused her of trying to tarnish the image of the actor.