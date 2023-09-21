How and where to attend Mohbad's candlelight service and tribute concert

There have been numerous rallies across Nigeria, with many youths demanding an investigation into his sudden death and his alleged maltreatment by his former record label, Marlian Records.

This is everything you need to know about the event in Lagos.

Where is it happening?

The procession of mourners will start at the Lekki Phase One gate and move down to the Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island.

What time is it?

The procession will start at 5 pm.

Is there a dress code?

Mourners are expected to wear white t-shirts.

When does the concert start?

The tribute concert for Mohbad is scheduled to begin at 8 pm after the procession.

Where is the concert?

The concert is scheduled to take place at the Muri Okunola Park.

Guidelines for the candlelight procession and tribute

