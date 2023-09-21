ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to attend Mohbad's candlelight service and tribute concert

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Today, fans will gather to give the music star the befitting send forth that he deserves.

The flier containing the arrangements [Twitter/iammohbad_]
The flier containing the arrangements [Twitter/iammohbad_]

There have been numerous rallies across Nigeria, with many youths demanding an investigation into his sudden death and his alleged maltreatment by his former record label, Marlian Records.

This is everything you need to know about the event in Lagos.

The procession of mourners will start at the Lekki Phase One gate and move down to the Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island.

The procession will start at 5 pm.

Mourners are expected to wear white t-shirts.

The tribute concert for Mohbad is scheduled to begin at 8 pm after the procession.

The concert is scheduled to take place at the Muri Okunola Park.

  1. Wear a white T-shirt.
  2. Arrive on time at the start point (Lekki Phase one) on or before 5 p.m.
  3. Obey the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA)
  4. Obey the Nigerian police force, the Nigerian army, security officers and all safety marshals
  5. Walk in pairs.
  6. No sharp objects, bottles or weapons allowed.
  7. There is parking available at the Nigerian Law school.
  8. Hear something? See something? Say something to any of the security officers on the scene.
Ibukunoluwa Daramola

