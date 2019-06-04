Kevin Spacey made a surprise appearance at the court house over his pretrial hearing in his groping case.

According to TMZ, the disgraced actor showed up in court for his pretrial on Monday, June 3, 2019, where he had a face-off with the judge. It is reported that his legal team has been trying to obtain evidence from the prosecution team namely, cell phone data from the alleged victim.

Kevin Spacey's legal team were angry at the prosecution team for holding on to to the alleged victim's phone because according to them, the details in the phone would play a significant role in showing Kevin Spacey's innocence.

There are indications that messages were deleted from the phone that made reference to the alleged victim's "frat boy" tendencies, and he (The lawyer) was never made aware of that until now.

The last time Kevin Spacey showed up in court was in January 2019 and the media buzz at that time was really high. He went on to plead not guilty to the indecent assault charges levelled against him.

Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty over indecent assault charges

The actor who appeared in a court in the US state of Massachusetts with his legal team said he wasn't guilty of the charges presented before him in the courtroom. Kevin Spacey is been accused of groping an 18-year-old man back in 2016 in a restaurant.

However, it is reported that the young man had told Kevin he was 22 years old at that time when they met which kind of encouraged him to sexually assault the young man. Kevin who doesn't live in Massachusetts arrived the state on a private jet and was mobbed by a large crowd of journalists who wanted to a photo of the once respected movie star.

If found guilty, Kevin Spacey faces up to five years in jail and will be registered as a sex offender, CNN revealed. The next court hearing is billed for March 4, 2019. It would be recalled that late December 2018 it was announced that Kevin Spacey had been charged to court over sexual assault.