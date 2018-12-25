Kevin Spacey will be in court early January 2019 following sexually assault charges.

Kevin Spacey has been charged for sexually assaulting a teenager in Massachusetts

The music star is expected to face trial on Monday, January 7, 2019, at a court. The sexual assault incident which occurred back in 2016 is part of the sexual assault allegations leveled against Kevin Spacey.

In a swift reaction, the 'House Of Cards' star has denied the allegations. According to him, he won't pay the price for a crime he didn't commit.

"I'm certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn't do. You wouldn't believe the worst without evidence, would you?" he asks. "You wouldn't rush to judgments without facts," he said in a video clip.

The alleged victim is the son of former television news presenter Heather Unruh, who spoke publicly about the incident last year. She accused Mr Spacey of buying her then 18-year-old son alcohol - the drinking age in Massachusetts is 21 - and then groping him.

It would be recalled that Kevin Spacey's nightmare began in 2017 when a certain man accused him of attempted rape. In an interview with the Vulture website, the man, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he took part in an acting class taught by Spacey when he was 12.

Kevin Spacey accused of attempted rape

A man, back in 2017 accused Kevin Spacey of attempting to rape him when he was 15, amid mounting allegations of sexual harassment and assault against the "House of Cards" star. Two years later, they began what the man described in the interview as a "sexual relationship."

Then when he was 15, Spacey attempted to rape him at his apartment, the man said, after which he ended the relationship.

"I would call him a pedophile and a sexual predator," he said.

Eight people who worked on the "House of Cards" political drama meanwhile told CNN that the actor engaged in sexual harassment on set, typically targeting young men, while one of the eight said Spacey sexually assaulted him.

Netflix has indefinitely suspended production of "House of Cards" in the wake of allegations against Spacey, after already announcing that the upcoming sixth season of the show would be its last.

Actor Anthony Rapp opened the floodgate of harassment and assault allegations against the double Oscar winner when he said that Spacey made a "sexual advance" when he was a 14-year-old boy more than 30 years ago.