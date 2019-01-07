Kevin Spacey has pleaded not guilty of indecent assault battery stemming allegations of groping in 2016 leveled against him.

The actor who appeared in a court in the US state of Massachusetts with his legal team said he wasn't guilty of the charges presented before him in the courtroom.

Kevin Spacey is been accused of groping an 18-year-old man back in 2016 in a restaurant. However, it is reported that the young man had told Kevin he was 22 years old at that time when they met which kind of encouraged him to sexually assault the young man.

Kevin who doesn't live in Massachusetts arrived the state on a private jet and was mobbed by a large crowd of journalists who wanted to a photo of the once respected movie star.

If found guilty, Kevin Spacey faces up to five years in jail and will be registered as a sex offender, CNN revealed. The next court hearing is billed for March 4, 2019. It would be recalled that late December 2018 it was announced that Kevin Spacey had been charged to court over sexual assault.

Kevin Spacey charged with sexual assault in Massachusetts

Kevin Spacey has been charged for sexually assaulting a teenager in Massachusetts. The music star is expected to face trial on Monday, January 7, 2019, at a court. The sexual assault incident which occurred back in 2016 is part of the sexual assault allegations leveled against Kevin Spacey.

In a swift reaction, the 'House Of Cards' star has denied the allegations. According to him, he won't pay the price for a crime he didn't commit.

"I'm certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn't do. You wouldn't believe the worst without evidence, would you?" he asks. "You wouldn't rush to judgments without facts," he said in a video clip.

The alleged victim is the son of former television news presenter Heather Unruh, who spoke publicly about the incident last year. She accused Mr Spacey of buying her then 18-year-old son alcohol - the drinking age in Massachusetts is 21 - and then groping him.

It would be recalled that Kevin Spacey's nightmare began in 2017 when a certain man accused him of attempted rape. In an interview with the Vulture website, the man, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he took part in an acting class taught by Spacey when he was 12.

Kevin Spacey accused of attempted rape

A man, back in 2017 accused Kevin Spacey of attempting to rape him when he was 15, amid mounting allegations of sexual harassment and assault against the "House of Cards" star. Two years later, they began what the man described in the interview as a "sexual relationship."

Then when he was 15, Spacey attempted to rape him at his apartment, the man said, after which he ended the relationship.

"I would call him a pedophile and a sexual predator," he said.

Eight people who worked on the "House of Cards" political drama meanwhile told CNN that the actor engaged in sexual harassment on set, typically targeting young men, while one of the eight said Spacey sexually assaulted him.

Netflix has indefinitely suspended production of "House of Cards" in the wake of allegations against Spacey, after already announcing that the upcoming sixth season of the show would be its last.

Actor Anthony Rapp opened the floodgate of harassment and assault allegations against the double Oscar winner when he said that Spacey made a "sexual advance" when he was a 14-year-old boy more than 30 years ago.