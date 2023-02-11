Funke Akindele speaks about the heartbreaking demise of her mom

The actress's mother passed away on February 7, 2023, as noted in a statement posted on Instagram on Tuesday by her sister, Olubunmi Akindele.

Since her demise, the actress hasn't made any official statements addressing the painful loss until now.

Akindele posted a lengthy tribute on Instagram that details the hurt of losing her mother, the impact she had on her life, and the family.

The politician also detailed how she was encouraged to work hard, be devoted, and be selfless by her mom.

Read full tribute:

"Mom, you raised me to be very hardworking, dedicated, and selfless. You were a blessing to not just your children but to everyone around you. You always had a positive impact on the lives of anyone that came across you. You taught us the way of the Lord: how to pray, how to serve God, and how to commit all things to him. We have the fear of God in our hearts because of how you nurtured us to be compassionate in everything we do. You didn’t stop at teaching us alone; you further extended this same legacy to your grandchildren by teaching them how to pray too at a very young age.

Mom, you were very selfless and did everything humanly possible to give us the best life. I want to thank you, mom, for raising us well despite the ups and downs. Yes, it hurts, but I’m happy that your legacy lives on with us—your children and grandchildren as well—and that you’re in a better place.

I’m definitely going to miss you, mommy. And I promise I’d never give up, just like you always advised. I’ll make sure I give my best to anything I do, and victory will be my portion in Jesus' name. I will make you proud, mom."