Ebuka doesn't enjoy being famous, but he loves the benefits

He stated this stance during ChannelsTV's segment Rubbin' Minds, which he hosted alongside Beauty Tukura and Prince Nelson. He emphasised that he views fame as a bane that comes with his job that he has come to terms with.

In his words, “I have never been a fan of fame. And if you know me, I think you can tell. But I have also understood that it comes with what I do. I have never courted fame. I have never chased fame. I have never really sort of thrived in it. I’m not the kind of guy who is going to put our things out to be talked about. So, most times if you see me being talked about, it’s because of my work. It’s not because I did something outside of my work."

Going further he admitted that even though he occasionally enjoys the fame and its perks, if it was left for him, he'd rather have a successful career over the money. To the father-of-two, fame is a necessary evil that comes with the package of his career.

The media personality said, “I don’t know that I enjoyed fame or I have ever really liked it that much. I mean, it comes with its benefits, I can never deny that. But I also understand that it is a necessary evil that comes with having a career that is public. But if you left me with an option, I would take the career with the money that is coming with it and not be famous.”

The star, who recently clocked 41 years old, also disclosed that he usually does not enjoy his birthdays because he always sees them as a day of reflection. For him, when looking at his life, he realises that there is still more to achieve.

