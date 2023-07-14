Breaking news:
Ebuka Uchendu's wife Cynthia pens a sweet message on his birthday

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Ebuka's wife Cynthia celebrates her husband on his 41st birthday [Instagram/JustCynthiaO]
Ebuka's wife Cynthia celebrates her husband on his 41st birthday

To mark her husband's birthday, she posted a video montage on her Instagram page. The montage contained pictures and videos of the media personality.

Their two daughters, Jeweluchi and Irubinachi featured in the cute clip, wishing their father a happy birthday and praying for him.

Cynthia's caption was heart-melting as she doted on her hubby, calling him thoughtful, kind, and amazing.

She also appreciated the fact that he is a present father to their children. “Happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend. No amount of words can describe how amazing you are. Thank you for being thoughtful, kind, giving, and present,” it read.

Going further, she prayed for him, saying, "You’ve only just scratched the surface of what is to come. I wish you good healthy long life. May all your heart's desires come true. Have a blessed day boo."

The couple always take a moment to celebrate each other on their birthdays. Just in November of 2022, the Big Brother Naija host also took to his Instagram to mark her birthday by posting goofy pictures of them both.

Their love story began as pen pals on Twitter, and according to Ebuka, he initially had no intention of marrying her in the beginning, but their values aligned and they kept it going.

In April 2015, he proposed to Cynthia at a private dinner in Lagos and later that year, in October, they had their engagement and wedding ceremonies.

