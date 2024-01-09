Davido continues to enjoy his baecation amid Teebillz's allegations

The singer, who has been on a romantic getaway with his wife Chioma, has been carrying his fans along on his trip and has not stopped. On Monday January 8, 2024, he shared more sights from his trip on his Instagram Story, showing off the beautiful blue sea and taking sips from his green drink.

In another Story post, Davido shared a kiss with Chioma watching the sun set by the beach.

These posts come after Nigerian music executive, Teebillz repeatedly called Davido out on social media, on claims that he had disrespected his family. In a series of posts, Teebillz warned the singer against messing with his family, stressing that he had gotten away with disrespect for too long. Despite vowing to "teach him a lesson," Teebillz asserted that his statements were not threats, but warnings.

In a now deleted post, he claimed to have pleaded with Davido's baby mama, Sophia to allow the singer to see his daughter more often. Adding that Davido had been absent from his daughter's life for two Christmas periods and one birthday, and slammed him for surrounding himself with the people he has. The music executive then stressed that he had given the singer "too many chances."

In his words, "I gave you too many chances behind closed doors not to f** with my kindness. You're going to lead more people or your management and PR team. Daddy can't save you on this one boy. You f** with the wrong person David Adeleke. I'm just getting warmed up, this is not a threat like I told bobo."

Another post showed a private message Teebillz sent to Davido, warning him to steer clear of his ex wife Tiwa Savage. He also urged him to spend more time with his daughter.

His message read, "I'm not doing back and forth with you. It's clear your money can't buy you sense. My message was well read and clear. Let your stupidity be at the detriment of your daughter. You got billions where your daughter is suffering because of your foolishness. You should be ashamed of yourself. I'm in LA and I have a better relationship with my son. F*** with the mother of my son one more time please."

