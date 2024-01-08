Davido's 'Unavailable' earns certification in the United Kingdom
In another landmark feat, Davido's 'Unavailable' featuring Musa Keys has earned a BRIT silver certification in a reflection of its success in the United Kingdom where it surpassed 200,000 units in sales.
The single peaked at NO. 52 on the UK Singles Chart while peaking at NO. 1 on the UK Afrobeats Chart.
The hit single is one of the songs off Davido's fourth album 'Timeless' which broke multiple first-week African streaming records.
With 'Unavailable' earning a silver certification in the United Kingdom, it becomes the song's third international certification following Gold certifications in Switzerland and Canada.
The single will also be competing to take home the maiden award for the Best African Song Performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards scheduled for February 5.
