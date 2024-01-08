Davido's 'Unavailable' earns certification in the United Kingdom

In another landmark feat, Davido's 'Unavailable' featuring Musa Keys has earned a BRIT silver certification in a reflection of its success in the United Kingdom where it surpassed 200,000 units in sales.

The single peaked at NO. 52 on the UK Singles Chart while peaking at NO. 1 on the UK Afrobeats Chart.

The hit single is one of the songs off Davido's fourth album 'Timeless' which broke multiple first-week African streaming records.

With 'Unavailable' earning a silver certification in the United Kingdom, it becomes the song's third international certification following Gold certifications in Switzerland and Canada.