59-year-old Nigerian woman reportedly welcomes twins after 17 years of waiting

A 59-year-old Nigerian woman embraces her set of healthy twins, celebrating a double blessing after a 17-year wait for parenthood.

A 59-year-old Nigerian woman embraces her set of healthy twins, celebrating a double blessing after a 17-year wait for parenthood.

A 59-year-old Nigerian woman has reportedly welcomed healthy twins after 17 years of waiting and praying for a child.

A 59-year-old Nigerian woman has reportedly welcomed healthy twins after waiting and praying for a child for 17 years.

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Her reported journey to motherhood has sparked celebrations online, with many describing the twins as a double blessing.

Pregnancy at an older age can carry higher health risks, while twin pregnancies also require closer medical monitoring.

A 59-year-old Nigerian woman has reportedly welcomed a healthy set of twins after waiting and praying for a child for 17 years.

Her story was shared on social media, where the birth was described as a long-awaited blessing that came with an unexpected double joy. After nearly two decades of waiting, she now reportedly has two babies to call her own.

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The expectant mother in the hospital during her pregnancy

The news has sparked celebrations online, particularly because of the woman's age and the length of time she reportedly spent hoping to become a mother.

Pregnancies and births later in life are not unheard of. Pulse has previously reported the story of a 60-year-old Nigerian woman who had her first child after 16 years of waiting, while a more recent report featured an older woman who discovered she was pregnant .

However, pregnancy at 59 remains medically noteworthy because fertility changes significantly with age.

59-year-old Nigerian woman looks down emotionally while cradling her twin babies.

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The American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (ACOG) says fertility begins to decline around age 30 and drops more rapidly from the mid-30s; by 45, getting pregnant naturally is unlikely.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (ACOG) says fertility begins to decline around age 30 and drops more rapidly from the mid-30s; by 45, getting pregnant naturally is unlikely.

That does not mean every pregnancy at an older age will result in complications. Rather, it explains why a reported pregnancy at 59, particularly one involving twins, is medically noteworthy.

Beyond the medical significance of the reported birth, the length of the woman's journey made the story resonate with many people.

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Seventeen years is a long time to wait for a child. For women dealing with delayed conception, the experience can involve repeated disappointments as well as pressure from family, friends and society.

The reported arrival of two healthy babies brings joy and concludes an emotional 17-year journey for the family.

In Nigeria, questions about when a couple will have children can be particularly difficult for people experiencing infertility or delayed conception.

This woman's reported experience has therefore prompted celebrations from people who see the arrival of the twins as the happy ending to a very long wait.

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