Chowdeck CEO says average rider earns at least ₦100,000 weekly; some drivers make more than doctors.

Chowdeck CEO says average rider earns at least ₦100,000 weekly; some drivers make more than doctors.

Chowdeck riders make at least ₦100,000 weekly, CEO says some drivers earn more than doctors

Chowdeck CEO Femi Aluko said the average rider makes at least ₦100,000 a week from deliveries, with top-performing riders earning considerably more.

Chowdeck CEO Femi Aluko says the average rider makes at least ₦100,000 a week.

He explains how deliveries, distance and working hours affect what riders earn.

Riders also face road risks and maintenance costs, with Chowdeck providing accident insurance for active riders.

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Riding around Lagos to deliver food may seem like a simple hustle, but Chowdeck CEO Femi Aluko says the job can bring in considerably more than many people might expect.

In a Channels Television interview, Aluko said the average Chowdeck rider makes at least ₦100,000 a week, while the best-performing riders can earn considerably more. That would amount to about ₦400,000 over four weeks, but it is not a fixed salary or guaranteed monthly income.

“Chowdeck riders earn an average of N100,000 per week while staying fit. Our drivers could earn more than doctors.” — Chowdeck CEO, Femi Aluko pic.twitter.com/w7FxAK7UvS — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) September 13, 2026

According to Aluko, earnings depend largely on the number of deliveries a rider completes and the distance covered. He said riders could work for about 10 hours a day and complete around 10 to 15 deliveries, with more deliveries and longer distances potentially increasing their earnings.

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The claim is not entirely out of line with accounts from riders. Recent reporting has found riders taking home roughly ₦80,000 to ₦120,000 a week , while some high performers have earned considerably more during particularly busy periods.

But those figures should be viewed as gross earnings rather than a guaranteed take-home salary. Aluko also acknowledged that riders have costs to deal with, including bicycle maintenance, even though maintaining a bicycle is cheaper than maintaining a power bike.

During the interview, the presenter mentioned a previous report suggesting that ride-hailing drivers could earn more than doctors.

Aluko agreed that this could happen, although he noted that the work also comes with additional costs.

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Chowdeck CEO Femi Aluko

The money comes with a demanding work environment. Spending hours cycling or riding through Lagos means dealing with traffic, bad weather, impatient motorists and the possibility of crashes or injuries.

A 2025 report on Lagos delivery riders described workers battling rain and heavy traffic while chasing orders and bonuses.

Chowdeck has since introduced a personal accident insurance scheme for more than 20,000 active riders through MyCoverGenius.

The cover includes accidental medical expenses and temporary disability support, including compensation for riders who are temporarily unable to work because of an accident.

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Aluko also said Chowdeck attracts students who attend classes during the day and make deliveries in the evening.

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According to him, some students use the income to pay their school fees and handle other expenses.