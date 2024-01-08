I will teach you a lesson - Teebillz drags Davido over alleged disrespect

The music executive took to Instagram in a fit of rage on Monday January 8, 2024, posting an image that read, "F**k around and find out," A statement which is a colloquial expression used to convey a warning, means that if one continues to engage in risky behaviours they will be met with negative consequences.

His long caption warned the singer against disrespecting him and his family saying, "Protecting one's family is not just a duty; it's the essence of a man's character, a testament to his love and commitment......... After the love Jamil, 'The Mother of my Son' and I has shown towards your Daughter...... My Family is the last one you will ever disrespect in Nigeria.. it's not a threat like I told Bobo! You've been getting away with disrespect DAVID ADELEKE....."

Pulse Nigeria

Going further, Teebillz stressed that he was done giving the singer chances and stressed that his statements weren't mere threats.

"I'm not Uncle Dele , Amaju & Co.... I will teach you a lesson on their behalf also......I gave you every chance but you thought it's another one! They warned you not to Fuck with me! I will teach you a life lesson between having MONEY, SENSE and RESPECT..... I pause till after you enjoy your Grammy like I told Tunde Ednut just from the kindness of my heart," he concluded.