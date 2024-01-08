ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I will teach you a lesson - Teebillz drags Davido over alleged disrespect

He claims that Davido has "been getting away with being disrespectful."

Teebillz states that this is not a threat [SevenStarBiz]
Teebillz states that this is not a threat [SevenStarBiz]

Recommended articles

The music executive took to Instagram in a fit of rage on Monday January 8, 2024, posting an image that read, "F**k around and find out," A statement which is a colloquial expression used to convey a warning, means that if one continues to engage in risky behaviours they will be met with negative consequences.

His long caption warned the singer against disrespecting him and his family saying, "Protecting one's family is not just a duty; it's the essence of a man's character, a testament to his love and commitment......... After the love Jamil, 'The Mother of my Son' and I has shown towards your Daughter...... My Family is the last one you will ever disrespect in Nigeria.. it's not a threat like I told Bobo! You've been getting away with disrespect DAVID ADELEKE....."

Teebillz's post [Instgram/Teebillz323]
Teebillz's post [Instgram/Teebillz323] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Going further, Teebillz stressed that he was done giving the singer chances and stressed that his statements weren't mere threats.

"I'm not Uncle Dele , Amaju & Co.... I will teach you a lesson on their behalf also......I gave you every chance but you thought it's another one! They warned you not to Fuck with me! I will teach you a life lesson between having MONEY, SENSE and RESPECT..... I pause till after you enjoy your Grammy like I told Tunde Ednut just from the kindness of my heart," he concluded.

As at the time of this report, Davido has not publicly addressed Teebillz's statements.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Yoruba epic title 'Kesari' will begin streaming on Netflix this January

Yoruba epic title 'Kesari' will begin streaming on Netflix this January

'It tastes like chicken' — Hollywood star Lupita Nyong'o eats snake meat in Benin

'It tastes like chicken' — Hollywood star Lupita Nyong'o eats snake meat in Benin

I will teach you a lesson - Teebillz drags Davido over alleged disrespect

I will teach you a lesson - Teebillz drags Davido over alleged disrespect

Guinean man cycles from Guinea to Egypt, gets surprised with gifts from Will Smith

Guinean man cycles from Guinea to Egypt, gets surprised with gifts from Will Smith

7 things to know about the controversial Pastor TB Joshua

7 things to know about the controversial Pastor TB Joshua

Funke Akindele on how she broke the box office with 'A Tribe Called Judah'

Funke Akindele on how she broke the box office with 'A Tribe Called Judah'

BBNaija's Chizzy speaks up after surviving near fatal car accident

BBNaija's Chizzy speaks up after surviving near fatal car accident

1971 film about a Nigerian immigrant in '60s US 'Bushman' returns to cinemas

1971 film about a Nigerian immigrant in '60s US 'Bushman' returns to cinemas

Her husband must be deserving - BBNaija's Doyin David on Mama Zee

Her husband must be deserving - BBNaija's Doyin David on Mama Zee

Pulse Sports

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How many out of Davido's essentials did you guess? [Instagram/Davido]

Here are the 10 things Davido can't live without

Nollywood veteran Zack Orji was visited by the first lady while in the hospital [Instagram/ZackOrji]

Nollywood actor Zack Orji is in stable condition, Abuja hospital confirms

Ja Rule

Ja Rule unveils plans to establish school in Ghana

Ex-members accuse Pastor TB Joshua of rape, torture, forced abortion

Ex-members accuse Pastor TB Joshua of rape, torture, forced abortion