Tiwa Savage is the GOAT - Teebillz shows support for ex-wife

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The entertainer praised his ex-wife's achievements in his now-deleted post.

Teebillz declares his estranged wife Tiwa Savage as the female Greatest of all Time on Instagram.


Tunji Balogun is an entertainer and a renowned talent manager, but many Nigerians know him as Teebillz; the star's ex-husband and former manager.

In his now-deleted Instagram post, he uploaded a picture of his ex-wife, announcing her status as the greatest female entertainer. He also left room for his fans to debate the fact, while maintaining his perspective about Savage.

In his words, "Without her, without me, no female artiste will stand the chance... Let's start the debate! She's still the GOAT regardless."

Teebillz elevates Tiwa Savage in a now-deleted post
Teebillz elevates Tiwa Savage in a now-deleted post [Instagram/teebillz323] Pulse Nigeria

The two got engaged in 2013 and got married shortly after. Their wedding was said to be one of the most well-attended celebrity weddings of the decade. Prior to their engagement, there were long-running speculations among Nigerians as to whether they were a couple or not. At the time, Teebillz was the superstar's manager.

Two years after their marriage, they welcomed their son, Jamal, in 2015. Due to alleged infidelity on both ends, the two ended their marriage in 2018 after calling each other out on social media.

In 2020, Tiwa Savage addressed their failed marriage in her track titled 'Us'. One of the note-worthy lyrics stated, "I should have seen the warnings...So many times we lie for love and mama prayed for us still not enough. It wasn't enough, I wasn't enough, you weren't enough, love wasn't enough."

The singer also spoke about the marriage in an interview with TIME Magazine that same year. During this, she stated that it took her years to come to terms with the breakup.

In her words, “It’s definitely the first time I’m being vulnerable.”

Despite the messy nature of their divorce, Teebillz still seems to support Savage from the sidelines.

