Court orders OAP Dotun to keep D'banj's name out of his mouth

In the court documents filed by the D'banj through his lawyer, Toheeb Lawal, he appealed to a Chief District Court of the Federal Capital Territory at Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, to restrain the event host from making derogatory comments about him on social media. The documents, dated October 18, 2023, signed and stamped by an Honourable Emmanuel Iyana have disallowed Dotun or anyone from his end from talking about the singer.

The document read in part, "An order restraining the defendant (Do2dtun) either by himself, servants, privies, cohorts, representatives or any person deriving authority from him from further making any malicious, intimidating or defamatory post directing at the complainant (D’banj) on any social media platform (X, Instagram, etc.) or news media."

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the court directed the force intelligence bureau's deputy inspector of police to look into a criminal complaint filed by D'banj against Dotun and provide a report within two weeks. The hearing was then adjourned till October 30 for hearing.

All this happened as a result of the ongoing tussle between Dotun and his ex-wife, Taiwo Omotayo, regarding the custody of their two daughters. The former alleged that Taiwo went against their previous custody arrangement and refused to let him see their children. Taking to his Instagram, he began to drag her and in the process dragged her brother too, alleging that he was aiding Taiwo.

Taiwo, in her response, stated that she did not prevent him from seeing their girls and has access to them whenever he wants. She also went ahead to apologise to her brother for the online embarrassment from Dotun's end.

This is not the first time Dotun has roped D'banj into his issues with his ex-wife. Back in 2022, she filed for divorce on grounds of alleged unending reckless emotional abuse, forced abortion, and vicious domestic violence. During that messy period, Dotun also dragged the singer in claiming that he assisted in spreading false narratives about him.

ADVERTISEMENT