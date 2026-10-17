'Glo’s support has helped transform Ofala into world renowned cultural festival' - Achebe

The traditional ruler of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, has commended Globacom for helping transform Ofala into a world-renowned cultural festival.

Speaking at the 2026 edition of the event at Ime Obi, Onitsha, Anambra State, on Friday, the monarch paid special tribute to the technology company for being a principal sponsor of Ofala for the past fifteen years.

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“Their partnership has transformed the festival from a palace ritual to a world-renowned cultural festival owes a great deal to purposeful partnership. Since 2011, Globacom has stood with us as our principal partner – now fifteen consecutive years of unwavering commitment”, Agbogidi said, adding that “ In good times and challenging times, Globacom has helped us preserve the authenticity of Ofala while enhancing its presentation, documentation, broadcast and global reach. They have helped take a living heritage to the global stage”.

He also applauded the vision of the Chairman of Globacom, Dr Mike Adenuga, Jr., for his commitment to the preservation of Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

“I thank Globacom and its Chairman, Otunba (Dr) Mike Adenuga, Jr., GCON, a true man of culture, for his vision and belief that culture is not a luxury but a foundation for unity”, Achebe stated.

He noted that the theme of this year’s edition, "Igba Mbo, Iga N'Iru" – Strive and Advance - is “a call to industry, to excellence, to self-improvement and to collective progress. It reflects the spirit of our forebears who built a kingdom on the Niger, and it speaks to our youth who must carry that heritage forward with enterprise and purpose”.

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In his goodwill message to the Igwe and Onitsha people, Dr Adenuga said, “our association with the Ofala Festival since 2011 has been much more than a corporate partnership. It has been a relationship which we cherish deeply and regard as a privilege”.

He expressed his gratitude to the Igwe for the opportunity given to Globacom to contribute to the preservation, celebration and wider projection of the priceless cultural heritage. “It gives us great satisfaction to join Your Majesty and the people of Onitsha each year in showcasing to Nigeria, Africa and the wider world the beauty, dignity and enduring values represented by Ofala,” Dr Adenuga concluded.