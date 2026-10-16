From Victony to Victor Thompson: Kenwiza unveils 'Too Much'

Nigerian music producer, sound engineer and songwriter Kenwiza brings together Mvce and TENNIN on 'Too Much,' a collaboration built around relationship tensions, contrasting perspectives and an infectious melodic hook.

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Mvce is a Nigerian artist whose performance on 'Too Much' explores the male perspective in a relationship marked by misunderstandings and emotional disagreements. He is joined by TENNIN, a French female artist whose sound blends alternative pop, indie R&B, and trip-hop, shaped by artistic freedom and self-expression. Together, they bring contrasting perspectives to the record.

Released on October 16, 2026, 'Too Much' explores the familiar frustrations of a relationship where words and actions don't always align. Its lyrics touch on the consequences of taking emotions and warnings too far, including the suggestion that a girl might swear against a man and mean every word of it.

At the centre of the record is a memorable chorus that stretches into an expressive “Ooooouuuu, why you act like this,” giving the song an immediately recognisable melodic refrain. The hook is one of its defining elements, carried by the soothing vocals of Mvce and TENNIN, whose performances bring a gentle quality to a subject rooted in romantic disagreements.

The collaboration draws on the contrasting perspectives of both performers. TENNIN speaks from the woman's point of view, expressing frustrations and reactions that resonate with female listeners, while Mvce represents the male perspective. Their interplay gives'Too Much' a conversational quality, presenting both sides of a familiar relationship dynamic without losing sight of its melodic appeal.

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Behind the record, Kenwiza handles the production, bringing the vocal performances and hook together in a polished arrangement. The production provides a fitting foundation for the collaboration, allowing the melody and the artists’ delivery to remain at the forefront.

'Too Much' adds to Kenwiza’s growing catalogue of production work, which includes Victony’s 'Maria' and Victor Thompson’s 'This Year (Blessings),' which he co-produced. The latter achieved international recognition, reaching No. 1 on the UK Official Afrobeats Chart and earning platinum certification in France. Across his production credits, Kenwiza’s work has accumulated more than 376 million streams, reflecting the reach of the records associated with his career.