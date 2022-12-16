OAP Do2dtun calls out D'banj amidst divorce drama

Omotayo, the wife of the on-air personality, has filed for separation from Cool FM’s host over allegations of forced abortion, domestic violence, and emotional abuse.

According to Punch's report, sometime in November 2021, Omotayo started a divorce proceeding before Justice A.I. Akobi of Court 23 of the High Court of Abuja in Suit Number: GWD/PET/25/2021, over alleged "unending reckless emotional abuse, forced abortion, and vicious domestic violence" by Do2dtun.

According to court documents obtained by Punch's correspondent and signed by Omotayo’s lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, "the OAP forced his wife to abort her third pregnancy as a married woman."

The court then granted shared custody of the children, which Omotayo did not object to, pending the final determination of the case in court.

Olajengbesi alleged that Do2dtun, on December 14, 2022, stormed Omotayo’s house in Abuja with some policemen and forcefully broke into her premises, assaulting her staff.

He said, "She had gone into hiding and refused to disclose her actual whereabouts to him as he continued hauling all manner of insults on her person."

Omotayo later sent a petition through her lawyer to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja for unlawful entry, malicious damage, criminal trespass and unlawful use of policemen by Do2dtun.

The petition dated December 14, 2022 and stamped to show receipt by the office of the DIG, said the invasion left Omotayo in a “state of emotional distress and fear of imminent danger in the hands of the defendant (Do2dtun) who remains volatile and unpredictable.”

It further said, “In view of the facts stated in this petition, we humbly request that you use your good office to conduct a dispassionate investigation into our client’s petition and cause an appropriate action in line with the law to be taken against the defendant in order to guarantee the safety of our client and for the interest of justice."

The DIG further called for information relating to the identity of the police officer who aided the OAP's bidding.

“In addition to the above, we request that the identity of the Nigeria Police Force officers who engaged in the unlawful act at the bidding of the defendant be made known to the public, and necessary action be taken against them so as to preserve the integrity of the NPF that has been painstakingly built over the years.”

Do2dtun breaks silence

Reacting to the allegations via Instagram on Friday, December 16, the radio host accused his wife’s family and lawyers of spreading lies about him.

According to him, he has been silent for the past two years, and it's time to speak up. "I have been quiet for the past two years…Several lies have been told, several attempts have been employed to pervert the course of justice. It is shameful when legal practitioners that are supposed to be learned, rather than submit themselves to the jurisdiction of the Court, choose to conduct the practice of the law like social media bloggers," he said.

He went further to call out singer D'banj, who happens to be his wife's brother, for aiding her to spread lies about him. He promised to continue praying for his wife.

He said: "Anyways, @iambangalee of life, I have heard and read the spurious lies you, your half baked lawyer and your family have fabricated with the press and the police and I promise you, I am ready for you. Since you have chosen to take the matter to the press, the entire world will now know how wicked, deceitful, ignorant and despicable you and your entire family are. As for Taiwo, Mummy wa, God will heal your heart one day. i won’t stop praying for you."