Skit maker Cute Abiola spends over ₦40m to help local drone maker achieve his dream of becoming a pilot
Cute Abiola revealed he spent over ₦40m on Aliu Musa Damilola’s education and accommodation to help him become a commercial pilot.
Aliu Musa Damilola said his passion for aviation began at a young age, inspiring him to build remote-controlled aircraft from scratch.
Cute Abiola appealed to Nigerians to contribute $30,000 to help the local drone maker obtain his aircraft type rating.
The comedian shared a YouTube documentary that chronicled Musa’s transformation from a drone maker to a commercial pilot, a journey that has earned admiration from fans.
Musa explained that he had always wanted to become a pilot from a young age. “It all started as a passion when I was very young. I really wanted to be a pilot, so that motivated me to start building remote-controlled aircraft from scratch.”
Cute Abiola shared clips from 2023, when he first met Musa and saw his locally built aircraft, to 2026, when Musa had become a professional pilot.
He revealed that he had spent more than ₦40m on Musa’s education and appealed to Nigerians to support him with an additional $30,000 to obtain his type rating, a qualification required to operate a specific aircraft type.
“We have spent more than 40 million for him to be in school and become a commercial pilot including accommodation,” he said.
Musa also demonstrated the skills he had acquired during his training by taking Cute Abiola on a flight.
The comedian’s gesture has drawn praise from social media users, many of whom commended him for investing in another person’s dream and helping him achieve a lifelong ambition.
Cute Abiola is known for his comedy skits and social media content. He has built a large following through humorous portrayals of everyday Nigerian experiences.