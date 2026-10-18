Skit maker Cute Abiola spends over ₦40m to help local drone maker achieve his dream of becoming a pilot

Fans have continued to applaud popular comedian and skit maker, Cute Abiola, after he supported local drone maker Aliu Musa Damilola in his dream of becoming a pilot.

Cute Abiola revealed he spent over ₦40m on Aliu Musa Damilola’s education and accommodation to help him become a commercial pilot.

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Aliu Musa Damilola said his passion for aviation began at a young age, inspiring him to build remote-controlled aircraft from scratch.

Cute Abiola appealed to Nigerians to contribute $30,000 to help the local drone maker obtain his aircraft type rating.

The comedian shared a YouTube documentary that chronicled Musa’s transformation from a drone maker to a commercial pilot, a journey that has earned admiration from fans.

Musa explained that he had always wanted to become a pilot from a young age. “It all started as a passion when I was very young. I really wanted to be a pilot, so that motivated me to start building remote-controlled aircraft from scratch.”

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Cute Abiola shared clips from 2023, when he first met Musa and saw his locally built aircraft, to 2026, when Musa had become a professional pilot.

He revealed that he had spent more than ₦40m on Musa’s education and appealed to Nigerians to support him with an additional $30,000 to obtain his type rating, a qualification required to operate a specific aircraft type.

“We have spent more than 40 million for him to be in school and become a commercial pilot including accommodation,” he said.

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Musa also demonstrated the skills he had acquired during his training by taking Cute Abiola on a flight.

The comedian’s gesture has drawn praise from social media users, many of whom commended him for investing in another person’s dream and helping him achieve a lifelong ambition.