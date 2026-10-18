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Skit maker Cute Abiola spends over ₦40m to help local drone maker achieve his dream of becoming a pilot

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 14:36 - 18 October 2026
Cute Abiola and Aliu Musa
Fans have continued to applaud popular comedian and skit maker, Cute Abiola, after he supported local drone maker Aliu Musa Damilola in his dream of becoming a pilot.
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  • Cute Abiola revealed he spent over ₦40m on Aliu Musa Damilola’s education and accommodation to help him become a commercial pilot.

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  • Aliu Musa Damilola said his passion for aviation began at a young age, inspiring him to build remote-controlled aircraft from scratch.

  • Cute Abiola appealed to Nigerians to contribute $30,000 to help the local drone maker obtain his aircraft type rating.

The comedian shared a YouTube documentary that chronicled Musa’s transformation from a drone maker to a commercial pilot, a journey that has earned admiration from fans.

Musa explained that he had always wanted to become a pilot from a young age. “It all started as a passion when I was very young. I really wanted to be a pilot, so that motivated me to start building remote-controlled aircraft from scratch.”

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Cute Abiola shared clips from 2023, when he first met Musa and saw his locally built aircraft, to 2026, when Musa had become a professional pilot.

He revealed that he had spent more than ₦40m on Musa’s education and appealed to Nigerians to support him with an additional $30,000 to obtain his type rating, a qualification required to operate a specific aircraft type.

“We have spent more than 40 million for him to be in school and become a commercial pilot including accommodation,” he said.

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Musa also demonstrated the skills he had acquired during his training by taking Cute Abiola on a flight.

The comedian’s gesture has drawn praise from social media users, many of whom commended him for investing in another person’s dream and helping him achieve a lifelong ambition.

Cute Abiola is known for his comedy skits and social media content. He has built a large following through humorous portrayals of everyday Nigerian experiences.

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