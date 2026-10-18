Bricklayer sold his belongings to meet his online girlfriend, only to discover she was AI-generated

A 49-year-old Brazilian bricklayer sold his belongings and travelled 2,100km to meet his online girlfriend, only to discover she was AI-generated.

A 49-year-old Brazilian bricklayer sold his belongings to travel more than 2,000km to meet his online girlfriend.

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He discovered that Jéssica Oliveira, the woman he believed wanted him to join her on a farm, was AI-generated.

His case followed two similar incidents involving older men who travelled to Belo Horizonte to meet women they had seen online.

Finding love online can be exciting and very real. It has happened to many people across different walks of life, like Adekunle Gold and Simi, Jarvis and Peller, and Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens.

Since it has happened and is still happening for others, Edimar Rocha Martins, who wanted to leave his old life behind, believed he could also be a lucky man.

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After his mother died, the 49-year-old bricklayer from Brazil said he no longer felt happy living in the city where they had lived together. He wanted companionship, a fresh start and someone to share his life with.

He thought he had found that person online. So he sold his belongings, boarded a bus and travelled more than 2,000 kilometres to meet her. After more than 36 hours on the road, he arrived in Belo Horizonte, in southeastern Brazil, ready to begin a new chapter with the woman he knew as Jéssica.

And there, he received what may well be the biggest shock of his life. His dream woman, Jéssica, did not exist.

Martins had travelled from Imperatriz, in Maranhão state, to meet a woman whose photographs and videos had been created using artificial intelligence. He only discovered the truth after arriving in the city and asking people where he could find her.

Edimar Rocha Martins travelled from Imperatriz, in Maranhão state, to meet his online girlfriend, who was AI-generated.

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Now, he was not the first man to make such a journey. In June 2026, Walter da Silva, a 72-year-old man, travelled from Roraima to Belo Horizonte after believing a woman he saw on TikTok wanted him as a partner and had work for him on her farm.

In August, 71-year-old Alberto da Costa travelled from Manaus to Belo Horizonte, reportedly spending nearly R$3,000 on the journey. He also expected to meet a woman featured in similar online videos, only to discover she wasn't a real romantic partner.

According to Brazilian broadcaster Rádio Itatiaia, Martins's experience was the third similar case reported in Belo Horizonte in less than six months.

READ NEXT: Married woman recounts how stalker used AI kissing video to frame her for adultery at NYSC camp

The woman who promised him a new life

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AI-generated woman, Jéssica Oliveira, also known as Jéssica Fazendeira

Martins had been following a social media account featuring a woman called Jéssica Oliveira, also known as Jéssica Fazendeira. In her videos, she presented herself as a widow who owned a farm in Minas Gerais and wanted a man to share her life with.

Jéssica's message was appealing. She spoke about finding a partner and offered the prospect of a comfortable life on the farm. In one video, she promised to support the man who came to live with her.

“I want you to come to my farm and never work again in your life,” she said in a CNN Brasil-reported video.

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For someone hoping to leave his troubles behind, it was an attractive offer. Martins had been lonely since his mother's death, and he no longer wanted to remain in Imperatriz. Speaking to Rádio Itatiaia, he explained why he had decided to leave.

“I don't want to stay in Imperatriz anymore. I don't like it there. I liked it when my mother was alive. My whole family knows this,” he said.

He added, “Sometimes, loneliness at home causes a lot of problems in a person's life. That's why I came looking for her.”

Martins believed Jéssica wanted him to move to Minas Gerais and live with her on the farm. He took her promises seriously enough to make the journey.

READ ALSO: 10 Best Places You Can Find Love in 2026

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He sold his belongings and travelled more than 2,000 kilometres

Edimar Rocha Martins travelled from Imperatriz, in Maranhão state, to meet his online girlfriend, who was AI-generated.

On October 9, 2026, Martins left Imperatriz for Belo Horizonte. The journey covered approximately 2,100 kilometres, and he spent more than 36 hours travelling by bus.

To pay for it, he sold his belongings. He was not going on a holiday or visiting a stranger out of curiosity. He believed he was travelling to meet a woman with whom he could build a future.

Martins arrived in Belo Horizonte on October 11. He began looking for Jéssica, showing her photographs to people and asking whether they recognised her, but nobody could tell him where to find her.

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He eventually approached a local radio station and asked a reporter to pass on a message that he had arrived. It was through the reporter that he learned the woman he had travelled so far to meet was an AI-generated character.

The videos were real in the sense that they existed online, but the woman they depicted was not a real romantic partner waiting for him.

Martins had spent his money and left his home behind for a meeting that could never happen.

Jéssica's account had attracted more than 300,000 followers on TikTok. The videos showed her talking about farm life and looking for a partner. The profile also promoted products, including clothing and supplements.

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After Martins's story attracted attention, the person behind the account published a video acknowledging that Jéssica was generated by artificial intelligence.

The creator said the account had been set up to attract engagement and promote sales. They also denied ever having private conversations with Martins or inviting him to Belo Horizonte.

“I have never spoken to anyone with this profile,” the creator said in a statement reported by UOL.

Martins, however, said he had communicated with the account through Facebook and Kwai. He believed the responses he received meant Jéssica wanted him to join her on the farm.

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After discovering the truth, Martins faced another problem: he had little money left and needed to get out of Belo Horizonte.

He sought assistance from the city's migrant support service, which provided food, access to a shower and a bus ticket. On October 13, he left the city intending to travel to Araguatins, in Tocantins state, where he was born.

The journey did not go as planned. Martins became unwell while travelling through Tocantins and received medical attention. He eventually decided to return to Imperatriz.

According to Rádio Itatiaia, he arrived home on October 15 after spending more than 50 hours travelling by bus. He was staying with his sister.

Despite everything that had happened, Martins said he hoped to visit Belo Horizonte again in 2027. He wanted to see the people who had helped him during his ordeal, rather than search for Jéssica.

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His return home did not undo the money he had spent or the disappointment of discovering that the woman he trusted was not real.

AI tools can now create convincing images and videos of people who do not exist. Some creators use fictional characters as virtual influencers to entertain audiences or advertise products.

Jéssica's account presented a woman who appeared to speak about her life, her farm and the kind of partner she wanted. Her promises offered viewers the possibility of love, financial support and a fresh start.