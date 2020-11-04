Dorathy Bachor, a former housemate of Nigeria's most-watched reality TV show, Big Brother Naija turned 25 on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

To celebrate her special day the reality TV star took to her Instagram page where she shared some lovely photos.

"🎉🎉 2020 has been a blessing in disguise, looking back at 24 and I cannot be more grateful to God for how far he has brought me. My name is NDIDIAMAKA and I’m a living proof that patience is indeed virtue. HAPPY 25th BIRTHDAY TO ME🎉🥂🥂," she captioned some of the photos.

Happy birthday to Dorathy from all of us at Pulse.

Dorathy was one of the housemates from the fifth season of Big Brother Naija.

She alongside 19 other housemates slugged it out for the grand prize of N85M.

However, she ended up as the first runner up while Laycon emerged winner of the season.