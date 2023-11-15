ADVERTISEMENT
'BBNaija' star Doyin slams fashion police for attacking celebrities

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She makes it clear that people have no right to tell others what to wear or not.

Doyin reminds people that what other people wear is not their business [Instagram/Officialdoyin_]
Doyin reminds people that what other people wear is not their business [Instagram/Officialdoyin_]

The reality TV star took to her Twitter account on Wednesday, November 15, 2020, to express her anger towards people who feel opinionated towards other people's clothing. She made it clear that seeing a person on TV does not give people the right to police them.

Her tweet read, "Why do you think your opinion counts on what someone should or shouldn’t wear? Like.. who are you? What position do you hold in their life? Just because you watched them on TV you think you have the right to tell them how to dress? I put it to you that you are insane!"

Doyin's tweet addressing all 'clothing police' [Twitter/Officialdoyin_]
Doyin's tweet addressing all 'clothing police' [Twitter/Officialdoyin_] Pulse Nigeria
With the rise of social media and its popularity, celebrities have attained a different level of closeness with their fans. However, this easy access has made it so that people can air their negative opinions easily, sometimes via fake accounts. Female Nigerian celebrities have taken the brunt of this because social media users can easily critique their clothing.

Worthy of note is singer Ayra Starr, who has repeatedly found her name in the mouths of people with negative reviews on social media about her mini skirts. She has faced so much criticism of her clothing that she once told critics, "You are not my pastor, you are not Jesus, you are not my mother, so keep it to yourself. I don’t wanna know. I don’t give a damn."

Ayra Starr and her love for miniskirts [Instagram]
Ayra Starr and her love for miniskirts [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

More recently, Gen Z baddie and winner of Big Brother Naija All Stars, Ilebaye, has also faced backlash over her fashion choices. On November 8, 2023, she caused a stir on social media due to her outfit at Davido's party, and many had a lot to say. However, she did not respond to the critics.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

