'BBNaija' winner Ilebaye's outfit at star-studded event causes stir

The reality TV star sported a white ensemble to the event; a cropped blazer and a matching skirt paired with a band under her bust.

But the topic of conversation among social media users is the fact that she was topless under the blazer and had nothing but nipple covers on. Though the covers stood firm protecting her, social media users have been buzzing, stating that she was essentially 'naked' at the event.

Davido held a party to commemorate the launch of his limited edition Martel drink and the event was attended by influential people including fellow Big Brother Naija winner Mercy Eke. In the clips posted to the internet, both ladies mingled, sang, danced and greeted the man of the hour Davido, however, social media users were more fixated on Ilebaye's fit.

Her outfit sparked discourse on Twitter, with some trolling her for being indecent, while others came to her defence noting that her chest was covered.

A Promise on Twitter said, "I know she didn't dress like this when she was in the house (BBN) but after she pulled out as the winner with 120m she has forgotten about the word "DECENCY" Can you imagine what she is wearing showing her breast. So really Money can change someone"

Another Twitter user, Nina Blue, came to the 22-year-old's defense saying, "What is wrong with her outfit? You people should let Ilebaye breathe abeg."

