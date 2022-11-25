Singer, Ayra Starr, born Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe love for short skirts is really on another level, if she isn’t wearing low-bottom baggy pants, she is wearing one of the shortest skirts you can find.
5 pictures that prove Ayra Starr and miniskirts are inseparable
Everyone knows Ayra Starr loves short skirt.
We compiled a list from her Instagram of some of her shortest skirts.
1.
Here Ayra is wearing a leather skirt and a crop top and a thigh-high leather jacket.
2.
For her latest concert, Ayra wore a patterned skirt, crop top and hoodie. The skirt is so short it looks like a bandage.
3.
Ayra reminds me of girls in the Winx club in that white pleated skirt.
4.
Apart from the exaggerated shoes, this is another picture of in a short skirt and crop top
5.
You guessed it, another picture of Ayra in a short skirt and crop top, this time it’s white.
