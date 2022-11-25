RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

5 pictures that prove Ayra Starr and miniskirts are inseparable

Temi Iwalaiye

Everyone knows Ayra Starr loves short skirt.

Ayra Starr and her love for miniskirts [Instagram]
Ayra Starr and her love for miniskirts [Instagram]

Singer, Ayra Starr, born Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe love for short skirts is really on another level, if she isn’t wearing low-bottom baggy pants, she is wearing one of the shortest skirts you can find.

We compiled a list from her Instagram of some of her shortest skirts.

Here Ayra is wearing a leather skirt and a crop top and a thigh-high leather jacket.

For her latest concert, Ayra wore a patterned skirt, crop top and hoodie. The skirt is so short it looks like a bandage.

Ayra reminds me of girls in the Winx club in that white pleated skirt.

Apart from the exaggerated shoes, this is another picture of in a short skirt and crop top

You guessed it, another picture of Ayra in a short skirt and crop top, this time it’s white.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

