7 Nigerian celebrities who have received Doctorate degrees

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

One thing about Nigerians, we always thrive in our respective fields.

Tiwa Savage and our beloved celebrities are honorary Doctorate holders [Bellanaija]
Here are seven of our Nigerian celebrities who have Doctorate degrees:

It comes as no surprise that our 'African bad girl' is a Doctorate holder in the field of music. In 2022, she was awarded an honorary degree from the University of Kent and is now a doctor of music.

She was awarded at its congregation ceremonies at the Canterbury and Rochester cathedrals. The university acknowledged her numerous contributions to the field of music and her tremendous success as an artist.

Tiwa Savage bagged her doctorate degree from University of Kent
Speaking of people who are 'doing well', we have Debo Adedayo, aka Mr Macaroni, who recently received not one but two honourary doctorates in November 2023.

Not only that, he was acknowledged and awarded by two different institutions in two fields. Hill City University in Benin Republic recognised the activist in the field of arts, and Precious Corner Stone University Ibadan awarded him in the field of creative writing, within the same weekend.

We cannot acknowledge our celebrities without noting one of our National treasures, Pete Edochie. In September 2023, the actor was bestowed the honours at his home by the representatives of ISTM University in Togo.

However, he was dubbed with three awards, which included a Doctorate in Literature, a Doctorate in Arts, and a lifetime achievement award.

Pete Edochie is now a Doctor of Arts and Literature!
We can't speak on our talented veterans and leave Ireti Doyle out. The spectacular actress was honoured with a doctorate degree from ISCG University in Benin Republic.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Monday, August 29, 2022, where she shared photos from the induction ceremony, expressing her gratitude to the Institution and her excitement.

Nollywood actress Ireti Doyle recieved the honour in 2022[Instagram/IretiDoyle]
Big Brother Naija star Frodd was awarded a degree from the ESGT University of Benin Republic in the field of Business management.

The reality TV star announced the good news yesterday November 13, 2023, on his Instagram page sharing a heartwarming video of himself being dressed in the official regalia before being conferred with the award.

This stellar actress also bagged an honourary Doctorate degree back in 2022 in the field of arts.

Adesua announced the great news on her Instagram page, noting that she was awarded a doctorate degree from the University of Wolverhampton. She was supported by her husband Banky W and their baby boy on that day.

Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi bagged her degree in September 2022 [Legit]
In May 2023, Isime, known for her acting, was awarded an honorary doctorate degree in Arts and Philosophy from Prowess University in Delaware, USA.

She was also awarded the Leadtime Africa Leadership Prize for Quality Service Delivery and Professionalism.

Nancy Isime is also a doctor of Arts
Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

