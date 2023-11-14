7 Nigerian celebrities who have received Doctorate degrees

Here are seven of our Nigerian celebrities who have Doctorate degrees:

Tiwa Savage

It comes as no surprise that our 'African bad girl' is a Doctorate holder in the field of music. In 2022, she was awarded an honorary degree from the University of Kent and is now a doctor of music.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was awarded at its congregation ceremonies at the Canterbury and Rochester cathedrals. The university acknowledged her numerous contributions to the field of music and her tremendous success as an artist.

Pulse Nigeria

Mr Macaroni

Speaking of people who are 'doing well', we have Debo Adedayo, aka Mr Macaroni, who recently received not one but two honourary doctorates in November 2023.

Not only that, he was acknowledged and awarded by two different institutions in two fields. Hill City University in Benin Republic recognised the activist in the field of arts, and Precious Corner Stone University Ibadan awarded him in the field of creative writing, within the same weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pete Edochie

We cannot acknowledge our celebrities without noting one of our National treasures, Pete Edochie. In September 2023, the actor was bestowed the honours at his home by the representatives of ISTM University in Togo.

However, he was dubbed with three awards, which included a Doctorate in Literature, a Doctorate in Arts, and a lifetime achievement award.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Ireti Doyle

We can't speak on our talented veterans and leave Ireti Doyle out. The spectacular actress was honoured with a doctorate degree from ISCG University in Benin Republic.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Monday, August 29, 2022, where she shared photos from the induction ceremony, expressing her gratitude to the Institution and her excitement.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Frodd

Big Brother Naija star Frodd was awarded a degree from the ESGT University of Benin Republic in the field of Business management.

The reality TV star announced the good news yesterday November 13, 2023, on his Instagram page sharing a heartwarming video of himself being dressed in the official regalia before being conferred with the award.

Adesua Etomi-Wellington

ADVERTISEMENT

This stellar actress also bagged an honourary Doctorate degree back in 2022 in the field of arts.

Adesua announced the great news on her Instagram page, noting that she was awarded a doctorate degree from the University of Wolverhampton. She was supported by her husband Banky W and their baby boy on that day.

Pulse Nigeria

Nancy Isme

In May 2023, Isime, known for her acting, was awarded an honorary doctorate degree in Arts and Philosophy from Prowess University in Delaware, USA.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was also awarded the Leadtime Africa Leadership Prize for Quality Service Delivery and Professionalism.