Adesua Etomi bags doctorate degree

Odion Okonofua
The movie star was awarded the honourary degree by the university for her laudable achievements in arts and culture.

Adesua who is an alumna of the university was awarded a doctorate degree in arts.

Among those who attended the ceremony were her husband, Banky W and their son, Jemima Osunde and some family members.

The Nigerian movie star bagged a degree in Drama and Performance from the prestigious university in 2009.

She joins the list of Nigerian celebrities who have bagged doctorate degrees over the last few years.

Some of the celebrities who have bagged doctorate degrees include Peter Okoye, dancer Kaffy, Ireti Doyle, IK Ogbonna and Alexx Ekubo.

Okoye and Kaffy bagged their degrees from Escae-Benin University, Benin Republic.

"Dear Team P! It’s a great honor to be decorated by a distinguished educational institution, Who have recognized my contribution to Dance and Music as well as my support for the youth in the entertainment industry," Okoye wrote at the time he was honoured.

While Ekubo was honoured at the Institut Supérieur de Communication et de Geston University in Benin Republic

Odion Okonofua
