Mr Macaroni and Frodd receive multiple Doctorate degrees

Frodd announced the good news on the evening of Monday, November 13, 2023, via his Instagram account. In the video posted to his official page, the reality TV star was received by members of the University who dubbed him with the honour and draped him in the official regalia.

He received his Doctorate from the ESGT University of Benin Republic in the field of Business management. In his caption, he reintroduced himself with his latest flex, expressing his gratitude to God, as well as the institution.

It read, "DR CHUKWUEMEKA BELLINUS OKOYE ( PhD )Doctor Of Philosophy in Business Management. It can only be only be GOD’s GRACE. Congratulations are due. All hail the Doc."

Frodd was not the only celebrity to do Nigeria proud this past weekend as popular comedian and human rights activist Mr Macaroni received not one but two Doctorate degrees.

He was dubbed with honour by two different universities; Hill City University Benin Republic and Precious Corner Stone University Ibadan.

The actor announced that he was honoured with the Doctorate on Saturday, November 11, 2023, on his Instagram, with pictures from the auspicious occasion.

His post read, "I am deeply honoured to be considered worthy at the discretion of the Senate and Council of The Precious Corner Stone University Ibadan to be deemed deserving of public recognition and award of the prestigious degree of DOCTOR OF CREATIVE WRITING (HONORIS CAUSA)"

The very next day, he followed that with another good news, announcing that he received an honorary Doctorate Degree in the field of Arts from the Hill City University of Benin Republic. Although he was not present to receive the award personally, he was adequately represented at the event. He expressed his profound gratitude to both institutions for the honour.