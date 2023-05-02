Nancy Isime bags honorary doctorate degree from Prowess University USA

She took to Instagram to express appreciation for the support and congratulatory messages from her fans. Isime attributed her success to her late mother, who passed away 27 years ago, and referred to her as her "guardian angel."

Sharing the news, she wrote, "Yesterday, I was conferred an honorary doctorate degree in arts and philosophy by Prowress University, Delaware, USA, in conjunction with Leadtimes Africa Magazine. I was also awarded the Leadtime Africa Leadership Prize for Quality Service Delivery and Professionalism. I’m beyond honoured and grateful for this great consideration. Congratulations to my fellow 2023 Doctorate Awardees! I pray that God gives us the strength and wisdom to continually excel and be good examples in our respective fields and careers. To many more recognitions."

While dedicating the win to her mom, she wrote, "Dedicating this win to my Mummy, who on the 28th of April had marked 27 years since she left us. I miss you everyday Mummy. Keep watching over me, my guardian Angel. I Love you"