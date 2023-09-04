Pete Edochie bags 2 honorary doctorate degrees at age 76

The actor was bestowed the honours at his home by the representatives of ISTM University in Togo. In the viral video, the actor was seen being dressed in ceremonious attire before being awarded with his honours. The awards included a Doctorate in Literature, a Doctorate in Arts, and a lifetime achievement award.

"For all the work he has been doing, and he has been the pioneer in everything that all the younger ones are copying. Dr. of Literature and ISTM Management wishes to give you these awards. Congratulations sir," the representative said while bestowing the awards on him.

Edochie happily received the awards and was showered with accolades for his accomplishments and contributions to the field of the arts. He then thanked the representatives for the awards given.

The legend was born in Enugu State, Nigeria, but had his primary and secondary school education in Northern Nigeria. Edochie attended St. Patrick's College for his secondary education. After working for some years, he went back to school to complete a journalism and television course at the School of Journalism and Television in London.

Edochie made his acting debut in by starring in The Village Masquerade, a Nigerian television drama series created by the Eastern Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation. Furthermore, his portrayal of Okonkwo in the 1987 film adaptation of Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe propelled him to prominence in Nigeria's entertainment sector.