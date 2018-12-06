Pulse.ng logo
Spotify is giving away free Google Home speakers to subscribers — here's how to get yours

Paying for Spotify? If you're a family level subscriber — $15/month — you can get a free Google Home Mini just for being you!

The Google Home Mini is a smaller version of the Google Assistant-powered Google Home smart speaker — Google's response to Amazon's Echo line of Alexa-powered smart speakers. play

The Google Home Mini is a smaller version of the Google Assistant-powered Google Home smart speaker — Google's response to Amazon's Echo line of Alexa-powered smart speakers.

Who doesn't like free tech?

That's the question at the heart of Spotify's new promotion: The music streaming company is offering free Google Home Mini smart speakers to anyone paying for a Spotify Family subscription ($15/month).

But the free offer is limited — you've gotta act fast! So, how do you get one? Follow these simple steps:

First things first, two limitations:

First things first, two limitations:

1. The free Google Home Mini offer applies to both new and existing Spotify Premium for Family customers in the United States.

2. The offer is only available through the end of December, so get in while you can.

1. Log in to your Spotify account on the Spotify website.

1. Log in to your Spotify account on the Spotify website.

2. Make sure your subscription is a Family Plan.

2. Make sure your subscription is a Family Plan.

There are a few different types of Spotify paid accounts. To get the free Google Home Mini, you have to be a subscriber to the Spotify Premium for Family plan.

The Premium for Family plan costs $14.99/month, but it allows up to five people to access Spotify Premium (no ads, offline listening, etc.) using individual accounts. That's just $5 more than the usual price of a single Spotify Premium account — it's a no-brainer if even just two people are using the service, let alone five.



3. Head to this website.

3. Head to this website.

If you're already a Spotify Premium Family plan customer, head to this website right here to get your free Google Home Mini.

4. Click the link in your email from Spotify when it arrives.

4. Click the link in your email from Spotify when it arrives.

5. Place your order!

5. Place your order!

The free Google Home Mini is ordered directly through Google's online store. At checkout, Spotify automatically applies a code that renders the $50 asking price moot — the cost is covered.

6. Wait patiently for the Google Home to arrive at your destination of choice.

6. Wait patiently for the Google Home to arrive at your destination of choice.

