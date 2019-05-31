NIGCOMSAT partners with Nigus International and China Great Wall Industry Corporation (CGWIC) to make satellite television affordable.

Dr. Abimbola Alale, Managing Director of NIGCOMSAT, says the partnership will revolutionise TV and Over the Top applications in the country.

The partnership will see NexTv posing a serious challenge to the monopoly enjoyed by South Africa’s MultiChoice Group.

A federal government agency, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), has partnered with Nigus International and China Great Wall Industry Corporation (CGWIC) to revolutionise the pay-TV market in the country.

In an inauguration ceremony held recently in Abuja, the government pledged to make satellite television affordable with quality service delivery through NexTv.

The new pay-TV, the government said it will offer 140 channels and promises to take Nigerian entertainment to the rest of the world and also bring the rest of the world to Africa’s rich culture.

Nigus International, an indigenous investment will own a 75% equity stake, while NigComSat holds 15% and the Chinese firm will hold a 10% equity stake in the new deal.

Dr. Abimbola Alale, Managing Director of NIGCOMSAT, said that the partnership which began in 2018, was assumed to improve internally generated revenue and revolutionise TV and Over the Top applications in the country.

Nigeria moves to liberalise PayTv market again

If everything works well, NexTv may pose a serious challenge to the monopoly enjoyed by South Africa’s MultiChoice Group - DSTV and GOTV in Nigeria’s pay-TV market. NexTv is not the first satellite television to be sponsored by the Nigerian government.

Last year, the government supported TSTV, a wholly owned local PayTv which failed to kick off operation despite signing various broadcasting rights.