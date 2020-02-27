More than 300 IT industry leads, professionals in associated risk, compliance, cyber law, and forensics attend the 2020 Cyber Africa Summit in Nigeria.

Pratik Roy, Business Group Director, Security and Modern Workplace for the Middle East and Africa Multi-Country Cluster (MEA MCC) covering Africa, Levant, and Pakistan at Microsoft, says the company's security solutions with AI capabilities treat 8 trillion signal threats daily.

As security threats become more complex, companies going through transformations to compete with digital native startups are increasingly finding that the intelligence and threat protection tools they need to remain a step ahead of attackers are in the cloud.

The company stated this during the 2020 Cyber Africa Summit on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020, which brought together over 300 IT industry leads, professionals in associated risk, compliance, cyber law, and forensics fields to share ideas around trends, cybercrime, challenges, and solutions to the latter in Nigeria.

Businesses need new powerful technologies to transform

To be competitive in the marketplace, businesses are seeking to transform using new powerful technologies. The availability of cloud, mobile, and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies is fueling major disruptions such as digital native startups leverage this new technology to disrupt longstanding business models and existing organizations are driving digital transformation to adapt the way they engage customers, empower employees, optimize operations, and offer products to customers

Imsge showing cyber attacks used to illustrate the storu

Pratik Roy, Business Group Director, Security and Modern Workplace for the Middle East and Africa Multi-Country Cluster (MEA MCC) covering Africa, Levant, and Pakistan at Microsoft, says, “Microsoft has always been at the center of empowering businesses to secure the environment in which they operate. Our unique insights into the threat landscape create a hub where all endpoints are protected, attacks stopped, and response time accelerated. We’ve been able to do this through education such as forums and facilitating our customers’ move to the cloud – adoption of modern platforms and embracing comprehensive identity, security and management solutions.

“Microsoft’s security solutions housed by the AI capabilities are trained on 8 trillion daily threat signals and the insights of 3,500 security experts. “Our security-specific solutions identify and respond to threats 50% faster than what was possible only 12 months ago – a stark indication of not only the pace at which technological advancements are able to evolve but also an insight into an organization’s crucial need to keep abreast. Today, Microsoft Security solutions can automate 97% of the routine tasks that occupied defenders’ valuable time just two years ago”, added Pratik.

Microsoft Threat Protection breaks down security silos so security professionals can automatically detect, investigate and stop coordinated multi-point attacks. It weeds out the unimportant and amplifies signals that might have been missed, freeing defenders to work on the incidents that need their attention. With identity protection as a core component designed for Zero Trust.

“For us, participating in the Summit was an invaluable opportunity to connect with experts across the local region – ultimately bridging the gap between leading security solution providers such as Microsoft and other security professionals. We are highly excited for what’s to come, not only from today's proceedings but also in impending advancements and breakthroughs as we continue in the fight against cybercrime,” concludes Pratik.