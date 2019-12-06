KPMG in Nigeria launches a publication titled ‘AI-Powered Transformation’ to reinforce customer experience and artificial intelligence at its 2019 Digital Summit in Lagos

The KPMG Digital Summit 2019 is part of series of events by KPMG to provide insights to organisations on how to leverage digital to create transformational value, says Kunle Elebute, Senior Partner and Chairman, KPMG Africa.

The Summit featured panel sessions and masterclasses on AI and Robotics, Customer Experience Transformation and Design Thinking.

KPMG in Nigeria, one of the big four professional services firms, has launched a publication titled ‘AI-Powered Transformation’.

The publication was launched recently at its annual series of Digital Summits, themed, ‘Leveraging Insights and Experience to Scale' at the Eko Hotels and Suites Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

KPMG in Nigeria

Kunle Elebute, Senior Partner and Chairman, KPMG Africa, while delivering his welcome speech, stated that “This is the third in the series of events by KPMG to provide insights to organisations on how to leverage digital to create transformational value. This summit attracts a variety of business leaders from various sectors of the economy.”

“This summit provides insights and perspectives on digital capabilities required to solve business, economic and social challenges spanning growth, financial inclusion, supply chain management, sales, route-to-market or operational efficiency, amongst others.”

Boye Ademola, Partner & Lead, Digital Transformation, KPMG in Africa, delivered a keynote speech on the theme of the event stating that “Being able to drive transformational customer experiences and leveraging insights from available data is critical to business growth and scale.” He further mentioned that “Underpinning successful business strategy is innovation; for us, winning comes through experience, insights and design thinking.”

L-R - Ladi Asuni - Partner, Digital Transformation, KPMG Nigeria (Moderator),David Brown – Microsoft MVP, Data Platform and Founder, DBrown Consulting; Rolan Kab - Head of AI & Robotics, KPMG Center of Excellence, Israel,Ekechi Nwokah - CEO Mines. IO in a panel session at the 2019 KPMG Digital Summit recently in Lagos.

The summit also featured speakers like Meaghan Johnson, Fintech Researcher and Thought Leader on User Experience Transformation; Ekechi Nwokah (Ph. D), CEO of Mines.io; David Brown, Founder, dbrownconsulting; Iniabasi Akpan, Country Manager, Opay; Rolan Kab, Head of AI and Robotics, KPMG Center of Excellence, KPMG Israel; and Meital Raviv, Managing Director and Head of FinTech & Innovation, KPMG Center of Excellence, KPMG Israel.

The Summit also featured panel sessions and masterclasses on AI and Robotics, Customer Experience Transformation and Design Thinking.