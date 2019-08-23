FilmoRealty has partnered with Microsoft in move into Property technology.

Through the partnership, FilmoRealty will execute a new tech-driven business strategy in the real estate service delivery across Africa.

FilmoRealty, a real estate services company in Nigeria, has partnered with Microsoft to transform the real estate services industry in Nigeria.

With a 25-year track record of delivering real estate services to high-profile companies and individuals spanning 12 states, FilmoRealty is accelerating and investing in the development of technology-driven solutions necessary to better serve its clients and drive forward the evolution of real estate services.

Through its partnership with Microsoft, FilmoRealty is now uniquely positioned to execute its new tech-driven business strategy which will optimise real estate service delivery and also place it at the forefront of Proptech (property technology) in Africa.

Representatives from Microsoft’s US headquarters recently paid a visit to FilmoRealty’s Lagos office to spotlight its tech-focused strategies and processes as an innovative company.

The visit resulted in a spotlight feature video which highlights FilmoRealty’s adoption of Microsoft’s cloud-based, highly secure workplace tools to optimise its services and build its growing portfolio of Proptech products. One such tool includes Microsoft’s Power BI which supports FilmoRealty’s operations with big data analysis and insights that equips clients with the information needed to make powerful strategic business decisions related to the management of their real estate portfolio.

“We are moving from just managing sites and responding to situations, to understanding trends in maintenance issues, resolution times, contractors’ SLAs, customer satisfaction levels – everything we need to optimise management services,” says Luqman Edu, FilmoRealty’s Chief Visionary Officer.

“Our new operations control centre runs on VAMP, our flagship proprietary software which monitors our clients’ sites and is the engine that supports our services.”

Through its partnership with Microsoft, FilmoRealty said it will continue to set the pace for the paradigm shift in the Nigerian real estate industry ensuring the development of innovative tools, technologies and service delivery models necessary to produce breakthrough results for its clients.