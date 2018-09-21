Before-and-after satellite photos show the staggering amount of water Hurricane Florence dumped on North Carolina

news

Hurricane Florence was the worst flooding event in East Coast history, according to some reports.

The storm churned into North Carolina on September 14, bringing storm surge, flooding, and intense rainfall. More than 33 inches of rain fell in parts of the state.

Thousands of people evacuated their homes, at least 37 people died, and millions lost power. More than 100,000 homes are still without electricity days after the storm. The flooding also caused rivers to overflow, fields to fill with water, and millions of farm animals to drown. Agricultural losses will be in the billions.

The damage continues to mount — new reports indicate that a dam breach is causing coal ash from a power plant to spill into a river.

While these reports from the ground show how difficult and devastating the storm has been, images from above provide a different perspective on the flooding.

Below we've embedded a series of aerial satellite images from NOAA, ESRI Disaster Response, and Digital Globe that show parts of North Carolina before and after the storm. You can swipe back and forth to see the damage Florence has caused.

Beaches like those seen here on Bald Head Island were flooded by storm surge as well as heavy rainfall.

Around Carolina Beach, lakes overflowed into surrounding areas.

The Cape Fear River, shown here, and other rivers overflowed their banks, with water saturating nearby land.

Open fields like these in Sloan were filled completely with water. At least 5,500 hogs died in floods around the state.

As this image of Cartersville shows, farmland and fields were drenched. Agricultural losses are expected to total well over $1 billion.

A collection of satellite images from DigitalGlobe shows how farmland around Wallace was particularly hard-hit by flooding.

In Wallace, roads and farms were completely washed out. At least 40% of tobacco crops were still in fields when the storm arrived.

This residential community in Wallace was inundated.

So were the homes and roads around this Wallace country club. Close to 8,000 people were still in shelters days after the storm moved on.

This chicken farm near Wallace was swamped. Reports suggest that at least 3.4 million chickens died in the floods.

The Henderson Field Airport in Wallace was still partially submerged as of Thursday.

Recovering from the worst flooding event in East Coast history will be a long process.