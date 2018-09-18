Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

African countries have the most expensive mobile data plans

Tech African countries have the most expensive mobile data plans, here's how much its costs to buy 1GB across the continent

Ecobank researchers noted that African governments and regulators have a key responsibility to develop policies and regulations that drive down mobile data prices.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
African countries have the most expensive mobile data plans, here's how much its costs to buy 1GB across the continent play African countries have the most expensive mobile data plans, here's how much its costs to buy 1GB across the continent (Premium Times Nigeria)

African countries have the most expensive mobile data plans across the world, both in real and income terms, according to a report by Ecobank Research, a research arm of the pan-African bank.

The report titled, "The high cost of mobile data in Sub-Saharan Africa," revealed that 1 gigabyte (1GB), cost less than $4 in the cheapest regions while the same cost as much as $20 to $35 in others.

The report also found that a higher number of mobile network operators (MNOs) in a country often meant that data was relatively cheaper than in countries with less number of MNOs.

Here’s how much its costs to buy 1GB (Countries with the cheapest mobile data)

1. Mozambique - $2.08

2. Guinea - $2.21

3. Rwanda - $2.33

4. Zambia - $2.76

5. Nigeria - $2.76

6. Kenya - $3.35

7. Niger - $3.52

8. Ghana - $3.63

9. Burundi - $3.87

10. Senegal - $3.99

African countries have the most expensive mobile data plans, here's how much its costs to buy 1GB across the continent play

Cost of 1GB of Mobile Data in Africa

(Ecobank research)

 

Here’s how much its costs to buy 1GB (Countries with expensive mobile data)

1. Equatorial Guinea - $35.47

2. Zimbabwe - $25

3. Swaziland - $21.86

4. Chad - $13.60

5. Congo Rep - $11.97

6. Namibia - $10.86

7. South Africa - $10.34

8. Mali - $10.27

9. DRC - $10

10. Angola - $9.94

Ecobank researchers noted that African governments and regulators have a key responsibility to develop policies and regulations that drive down mobile data prices.

ALSO READ: Nigeria approves framework that will see a new price for data

By doing this, the pan-African bank suggested:

1. a reduction in fees charged for new mobile licences to have new entrants

2. introduction of reasonable taxes on data usage which will grow as their citizens become more connected

3. Competition should also be incentivised, especially in countries with only two or three MNOs and among others.

Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa:

Top 3

1 Tech Amazon wants your help teaching Alexa new languages — and it could...bullet
2 Tech Here is how each mobile network in Nigeria performed in the...bullet
3 Tech The next version of Apple's iPhone software, iOS 12, will be...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Kimbal Musk is a Tesla board member.
Tech Elon Musk’s brother says the Tesla CEO is doing a 'great job'
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.
Tech Twitter is going to let you see your tweets in chronological order again
SpaceX founder Elon Musk presented an updated and "final iteration" of SpaceX's Big Falcon Rocket design on Sept. 17, 2018.
Tech Elon Musk just revealed the 'final iteration' of SpaceX's biggest and most powerful rocket ship — take a look
SpaceX space tourist Yusaku Maezawa
Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today