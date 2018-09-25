news

Business leaders, government and regulatory agencies, data practitioners will gather at the second edition of Abuja Blockchain & AI Round-Table Conference scheduled to hold between October 19 and 20, 2018 at the Sheraton hotels, the nation's capital.

The hybrid conference will feature a melding of the AI and Blockchain communities in Nigeria and across the world, exploring the possibilities at the intersection of these two technologies, with talks and panels encompassing some of the world’s top experts in the field.

Chuta Chimezie, the organiser and regional director of Paxful Africa Inc., said, “the goal of the Abuja Blockchain & AI Round-Table is to provide a common framework for thinking about what the convergence of Blockchain and AI means to Nigeria's economic prosperity agenda.

“We aim to bridge the knowledge gap by providing government functionaries, decision-makers, professionals and practitioners with the resources they need to make key business-shaping decisions in a rapidly changing world.”

The event keynote address will be delivered by Prof. Ndubuisi Ekekwe, Tech Innovator and Co-Founder of Atlantic Americas.

Special Guests, Keynotes, and Conference Speakers include:

Prof Kingsley Moghalu, 2019 YPP Presidential Aspirant, Former Deputy Governor CBN. Chike Ukaegbu, 2019 AAP, Presidential Aspirant, Lead Executive, StartUp52 Mary Uduk, Director General of SEC Nigeria Dr Aliyu Abdulhameed MD/ CEO (NIRSAL) Mr Adebisi Shonubi Managing Director, NIBSS Dr David Isiavwe - ISSAN President Dr Amina Sambo Magaji - National Coordinator, OIIE, NITDA Musa Itopa Jimoh - Deputy Director, Payment Systems, CBN Mohammed Ibrahim Jega - Board Member FG Technology and Creativity Advisory Group, Founder Startup Arewa Robert John - first sub-Saharan Africa certified Google Developer Expert in Machine Learning.

Why Blockchain and AI conference?

According to the organiser, Blockchain Nigeria User Group, Blockchain and AI are the two extreme sides of modern technology spectrum: one fostering centralized intelligence on close data platforms, the other promoting decentralized applications in an open-data environment.

The conference will leverage on how these innovative technologies can foster decentralisation and democratise the value among the people.

Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa: