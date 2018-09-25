Pulse.ng logo
Abuja Blockchain & AI conference holds October 19

Tech Nigerian regulatory agencies to meet data and AI experts at 2018 Abuja Blockchain & AI conference

According to the organiser, the conference will feature a melding of the AI and Blockchain communities in Nigeria and across the world.

  Published: 2018-09-25
Nigerian regulatory agencies to meet data and AI experts at Abuja Blockchain & AI conference play Participants at the 2017 Abuja Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Summit (blockchainsummit)

Business leaders, government and regulatory agencies, data practitioners will gather at the second edition of Abuja Blockchain & AI Round-Table Conference scheduled to hold between October 19 and 20, 2018 at the Sheraton hotels, the nation's capital.

The hybrid conference will feature a melding of the AI and Blockchain communities in Nigeria and across the world, exploring the possibilities at the intersection of these two technologies, with talks and panels encompassing some of the world’s top experts in the field.

Chuta Chimezie, the organiser and regional director of Paxful Africa Inc., said, “the goal of the Abuja Blockchain & AI Round-Table is to provide a common framework for thinking about what the convergence of Blockchain and AI means to Nigeria's economic prosperity agenda.

We aim to bridge the knowledge gap by providing government functionaries, decision-makers, professionals and practitioners with the resources they need to make key business-shaping decisions in a rapidly changing world.

The event keynote address will be delivered by Prof. Ndubuisi Ekekwe, Tech Innovator and Co-Founder of Atlantic Americas.

Special Guests, Keynotes, and Conference Speakers include:

  1. Prof Kingsley Moghalu, 2019 YPP Presidential Aspirant, Former Deputy Governor CBN.

  2. Chike Ukaegbu, 2019 AAP, Presidential Aspirant, Lead Executive, StartUp52

  3. Mary Uduk, Director General of SEC Nigeria

  4. Dr Aliyu Abdulhameed MD/ CEO (NIRSAL)

  5. Mr Adebisi Shonubi Managing Director, NIBSS

  6. Dr David Isiavwe - ISSAN President

  7. Dr Amina Sambo Magaji - National Coordinator, OIIE, NITDA

  8. Musa Itopa Jimoh - Deputy Director, Payment Systems, CBN

  9. Mohammed Ibrahim Jega - Board Member FG Technology and Creativity Advisory Group, Founder Startup Arewa

  10. Robert John - first sub-Saharan Africa certified Google Developer Expert in Machine Learning.

Why Blockchain and AI conference?

According to the organiser, Blockchain Nigeria User Group, Blockchain and AI are the two extreme sides of modern technology spectrum: one fostering centralized intelligence on close data platforms, the other promoting decentralized applications in an open-data environment.

The conference will leverage on how these innovative technologies can foster decentralisation and democratise the value among the people.

