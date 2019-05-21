He said the world-renowned university can do this by designing special business models that feed such needs.

According to Dr Agyepong for African-owned businesses to succeed in the fast-evolving landscape of business on the continent, the companies need staff who possess new knowledge in leadership, management and finance.

He added that this is the only way Africa can compete in the globally competitive business space.

Dr Agyapong, said this in Johannesburg whiles he was attending Harvard Center for Africa Studies Advisory Board meeting.

He was appointed to the advisory board, after he was recognized for his role in giving helping solve the waste management challenges in Africa.

The Council believes Dr Agyapong's skills and pragmatic knowledge on leadership and enterprenuership will help in the development and growth of the Harvard University’s center.

The meeting assembles top African Entrepreneurs, Policy Makers and Specialists in various fields to broaden public and scholarly awareness about Africa, African experiences and African perspectives.

Board members serve as ambassadors for the Centre and assist in shaping the field of African Studies, intellectually and institutionally.

Other members of the Advisory Board include it's Chairman, Hakeem Belo-Osagie, llesanmi Adeseda Prof. Emiratus of Illinois at Urban- Champaign, Folorunso Alakija, Executive Vice Chair of Famfa Oil Ltd, K.Y. Amoako, President and Founder, African Centre of Economic Transformation, Myma Belo-Osagie Partner, Udo Udoma and Belo-Osagie Law Firm, Paul Farmer, Kolokotronts University, Professor of Global Health and Social Medicine and Havard; Chief Strategist and Co-Founder; Partners in Health.

The rest are, Donald Kaberuka, African High Rep, AU Peace Fund, Kola Karim, Chairman of Board of Directors, Storeline Natural Resources, Carole Kariuki, Chief Executive Officer, Kenya Private Sector Alliance, Chris Kirubi, Director Centum, Paul Maritz Chairman of the Board; Pivotal, Precious Moloi-Motsepe, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Motsepe Foundation and Sizwe Nxasan, Founder Sifiso Learning Group.

Also on the board are, Ory Okolloh, Director of Investment, Omidyar Network, Garvin Rajah, Creative Director; Garvin Rajah Atelier, Unicef Goodwill Ambassador and, Magda Wierzyoka, Chief Executive, Sygnia Asset Management.