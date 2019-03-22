Why learning beyond the classroom is important

With honest scrutiny, it is easy to recognize a gap in the conventional learning methods which is set in a classroom where the teacher holds the monopoly on all academic knowledge and learning occurs through repetition and memorization of textbook theories.

This reality is why many youngsters may still find themselves ill-prepared for the real world even after graduating.

Not only should children be given the opportunity to learn through hands-on activities, but they should also be invited to be more active and engaged in their own learning process. This way we will be grooming a generation of life-long learners.

Benefits of Unconfined Learning Opportunities

Here are important reasons why your child needs to be taught that learning can happen anywhere and also encouraged to make every day an opportunity to seek knowledge.

Personal Discovery

The freedom to learn without boundaries develops curiosity within a child to observe and discover the world in a personal way that leads to exciting discoveries of hidden talents, passion and a sense of purpose.

Authentic learning

The theories taught within the classroom come alive when a student is exposed to real-life learning situations. This helps children strengthen their understanding of a subject and its relevance to their everyday life.

Direct Engagement

Unlike conventional teaching methods, students are more involved in real life learning activities. They are able to observe, think critically and experiment. As active learners, even when they are no longer students, they will carry onward a culture of learning to their profession and daily lives.

Life- Application of Learning

With hands-on methods for teaching, students have their intellectual capacity widened, enabling them to make life-application of the things they learn. This kind of learning environment fosters innovative thinking and the emergence of new solutions for our world.

How to Get Your Children Started

Wondering how to get your child engaged in constant learning? Here are a few helpful tips:

Motivate your child by sharing an enthusiasm for learning. Ask them intelligent questions, invite them to join you to observe simple things like a bird making a nest. Take your child on meaningful adventures and experiences like a trip to a science or art museum. Introduce them to educational TV shows. Give them interesting biographies to read. Encourage your child to make personal research, by spending time in the library. Give them books that have experimental activities that children can try out. Have them engaged with games that are driven towards learning like word puzzles or riddles. Have open conversations with them. Encourage them to be curious and make intelligent inquiries by answering their questions.

Our learning methods at ﻿Lifeforte﻿ actively encourages children from their early years to take note of what they see, hear, smell or taste. We believe nature is a great and readily available teacher, so we train our students to be avid inquirers of their environment and life long learners.

Reach us today at ﻿www.lifeforte.org﻿ . Let’s talk about your child’s future in our care.

This is a featured post